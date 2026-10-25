“I’m German now!” Bundesliga rising star opts for the DFB

"The decision is final, I'm German now," the 19-year-old FC Augsburg defender told Sky at half-time in Augsburg's match against Union Berlin.

"I thought about it for an extremely long time with my family and also did not play at the World Cup in the USA. I grew up here, I feel German and I want to wear the eagle on my chest," said Banks, who also holds US citizenship through his father.

About a month ago, Germany U21 coach Antonio Di Salvo revealed that Louey Ben Farhat of Karlsruher SC, as well as Banks, had been persuaded to pursue a career with the German national team.

"We have been in discussions for a very, very long time. I'm proud that we were able to get the two players excited about the German national team," Di Salvo said at the time.

Both Banks and Ben Farhat had played for their fathers' home countries at youth level. Ben Farhat had even played for Tunisia's senior team. "Both also had the chance, perhaps even to play at a World Cup," said Di Salvo.

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Banks' decision to represent Germany causes discontent in the USA

Di Salvo "finds it impressive, brave and self-confident to make this switch of national associations because they feel German, because they want to follow this path with Germany, because they also believe they could perhaps play for the senior national team if they perform well," he said.

After Banks passed up the World Cup with the USA and turned down an invitation from senior national team coach Mauricio Pochettino for the two friendlies against Belgium and Portugal in March, US legend Landon Donovan was among those left unhappy.