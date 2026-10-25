Speaking to MagentaSport , Pick went so far as to suggest match-fixing. "I need a moment to catch my breath after what the referee has done here. That cannot go without comment. I hope someone was watching to see whether this was already match-fixing."

He had to "really be careful. Otherwise I’m going to lose my temper here," Pick continued angrily. After Saarbrücken's surprise defeat at the bottom club in the 3. Liga, he also criticised his own side: "We played like shit here!"

Pick was furious with referee Maximilian Lotz over two highly contentious decisions. The first came in the 36th minute, when Lotz awarded the hosts a penalty after what was essentially a routine challenge between Saarbrücken's Kai Brünker and Havelse's Kwasi Wriedt in the penalty area. Johann Berger converted it shortly afterwards to make it 1-1.

Saarbrücken furious after defeat at Havelse: "I can understand the frustration"

Shortly after the restart, Lotz awarded Havelse another penalty, incensing Saarbrücken. Again, the decision was anything but clear-cut. Berger scored to put Havelse ahead, before Eric Voufack made it 3-1 to the hosts in the 86th minute. Saarbrücken managed only a consolation goal through Brünker in the first minute of stoppage time.

"I can understand Saarbrücken’s frustration. When you have three penalties awarded against you, you’re always frustrated," two-goal scorer Berger said after the final whistle. Havelse were awarded a third penalty in the third minute of stoppage time, and there was no doubt about that decision. This time Alexander Guiddir stepped up instead of Berger, but put his effort wide.

With their second win of the season, Havelse claimed an important three points and moved to within three points of safety. Saarbrücken, meanwhile, lost ground in the promotion race. Pick and his team-mates are now fourth, four points behind Rot-Weiss Essen, who occupy the third-place promotion play-off spot.