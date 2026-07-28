Young Brazilian star Savinho has made a decisive call ahead of the new season, according to recent press reports.

Savinho wasn't a regular starter for Manchester City last season, though he still featured 36 times across all competitions.

The Brazilian winger clocked up 1,502 minutes in total, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Savinho has told the Manchester City hierarchy he wants to leave this summer.

He continued: "The Brazilian star wants to play regularly and more frequently in order to continue his technical development, and the Manchester City management has become fully aware of his situation and his desire, while noting that the final decision regarding this move remains in the club's hands."

Tottenham are watching closely, Romano added, having earmarked Savinho as one of their main targets. Reports suggest the London club have been tracking the Brazilian winger and holding an interest since last May.

Savinho joined City from France's Troyes in the summer of 2024. He then penned a long-term contract in October 2025, tying him to the Sky Blues until the summer of 2031.

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