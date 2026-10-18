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Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

"I feel angry and sad": Garcia breaks his silence with a moving message

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
Champions League
France
Spain

A painful blow

Eric Garcia will miss Barcelona's meetings with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, and the defender has made no secret of his despair. The muscle injury he picked up in the 5-2 win over Real Betis lands at the worst possible moment, with the Catalans heading into the most decisive week of their season.

Posting on social media, Garcia admitted his frustration at being unable to help his team-mates and vowed to get back on the pitch as quickly as he can.

"Yesterday was a wonderful day for the team," the Spain international wrote. "Winning at Betis' stadium is never easy, and we secured a hugely important victory, but this is football, and now I have to stop for a few days, just as the matches we all want to play in are approaching."

He added: "I feel angry and sad at not being able to be there, but I will do my utmost to come back as soon as possible. Thank you for your support, Barcelona fans. See you soon! Forca Barca always."

The problem is a muscle injury to the rectus femoris in his right leg. Three to four weeks out is the expectation, so Alaves, Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid will all come and go before the international break without him.

Next matches
PSG

PSG

Champions League

20 Oct 2026

BAR

BAR

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