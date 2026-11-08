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One play from Stephen Curry's outstanding performance against the Orlando Magic particularly impressed Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

After the NBA game in the early hours of Sunday, Kerr singled out a crucial basket from his superstar. "That was an impossible shot," he said. With 25 seconds remaining, Curry banked in a shot combining a floater and a hook to put the Warriors ahead, and they ultimately won 126-119 after overtime.

"He's unique. I don't know if anyone else in the world can make that shot," Kerr said of Curry. The 38-year-old scored 41 points in the Warriors' victory, overtaking LeBron James in a particular ranking. Curry has now scored at least 40 points in 16 NBA games since his 35th birthday. James managed 15 such games, followed by another NBA icon, Michael Jordan, with 12.

Curry reflected on the milestone. "It makes me incredibly proud when I think about how much work has gone into it – especially after several injuries," he said.