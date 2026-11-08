One play from Stephen Curry's outstanding performance against the Orlando Magic particularly impressed Warriors coach Steve Kerr.
After the NBA game in the early hours of Sunday, Kerr singled out a crucial basket from his superstar. "That was an impossible shot," he said. With 25 seconds remaining, Curry banked in a shot combining a floater and a hook to put the Warriors ahead, and they ultimately won 126-119 after overtime.
"He's unique. I don't know if anyone else in the world can make that shot," Kerr said of Curry. The 38-year-old scored 41 points in the Warriors' victory, overtaking LeBron James in a particular ranking. Curry has now scored at least 40 points in 16 NBA games since his 35th birthday. James managed 15 such games, followed by another NBA icon, Michael Jordan, with 12.
Curry reflected on the milestone. "It makes me incredibly proud when I think about how much work has gone into it – especially after several injuries," he said.
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Editor GOAL DE / SPOX
📝 Bio: Grew up near beautiful Trier, the oldest city in Germany. After studying German studies, I did an internship at GOAL and performed well enough to later do my traineeship in Munich. Since 2017, I’ve been working as an editor at GOAL and SPOX.
⚽ How I got into football:
As far as I can remember, young Lars Ricken in the mid-90s was the first hero of my childhood. Germany winning the 1996 European Championship, the first major tournament I consciously followed, cemented my love for football ever since.
🎯 Main focus in my work:
Researching and writing news (especially transfer news)
Delegating SEO articles
🌟 My favorite football moments:
Oliver Bierhoff’s Golden Goal in the 1996 Euro Final, Mario Götze’s winning goal in the 2014 World Cup Final. And less obvious but just as meaningful: Experiencing at age seven in the stadium how our Trier Eintracht knocked out the reigning UEFA Cup winners Schalke and the reigning Champions League winners Borussia Dortmund in the DFB-Pokal.