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Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca has revealed the reason behind leaving French star Rayan Cherki out of the clash with Arsenal, explaining that the decision came down to his dissatisfaction with the player's performances in training over the past few days.

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Manchester City head to the Emirates Stadium this Sunday evening to face Arsenal in the final game of the 12th round of the Premier League.

Arsenal top the table on 28 points, six clear of third-placed Manchester City.

Speaking to Sky Sports before the game, Maresca insisted discipline had nothing to do with Cherki's omission. His level in training cost him his place.

Quoted by the BBC, the Manchester City coach explained his decision: "It has been completely clear since the start of training that my decision was influenced by what he is giving. Simply, I didn't like his performance in the last few days."

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He added: "It's not about discipline. Daily training is very important. Nothing happened, and there's no need to blow things out of proportion."

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Maresca was keen to play down the fuss. The decision applied to this game only, he said, and didn't signal an ongoing problem with Cherki or mean the Frenchman was out of his plans for the coming period.

He continued: "We are trying to be more solid, which is a good idea, but we have played good games this season with Cherki. It's only about today's game."

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The message to the squad is clear. Technical ability alone won't earn a starting spot, because what players produce in daily training counts just as much, and anyone who lets their level drop risks losing the chance to play.

Looking ahead to Arsenal, the Manchester City coach stressed that his side are going into the game to win , calling it an important chance to gauge where the team stand and whether they can compete in the current circumstances.

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Maresca said: "It's a good opportunity. We are here to win the game, and that won't change. At this stage, it's important for us, in terms of building the team, to see where we are, how we compete and how we deal with the circumstances around us."

Asked whether his team had to win, the coach said his objective never changes, though he prefers to take each game on its own.

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He concluded: "We always try to win, but as I have said many times, the most important thing is to take things day by day."