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Didi Hamann warns against reading too much into Florian Wirtz's strong performances for Germany.

The Liverpool midfielder impressed again under Germany coach Jürgen Klopp in the 5-0 win over the Netherlands, but the former player doubts Wirtz can reproduce that form at Anfield.

“The few good games he has had for Liverpool were in the Champions League, where the football is not as physical, not as fast and not as aggressive as it is in the Premier League,” Hammann told RTL/Sky, adding: “That’s why I’d be cautious.” Asked to elaborate, the TV pundit said: “International matches are also played a bit more leisurely, in inverted commas.”

Hamann doubts Wirtz will carry that form back to Liverpool after the international break. “I don’t know whether this will change anything when he goes back to Liverpool, because things haven’t got any better for him in 17 or 18 months. I don’t know whether the Germany games have such a big influence on his form at Liverpool,” he said.

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Wirtz scored twice against the Oranje, helping Germany reach the Nations League quarter-finals. The former Leverkusen player also found the net in the 3-1 win over Serbia a few days earlier. He had a direct hand in both Germany goals in the 2-0 first-leg win in early October.

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Florian Wirtz reportedly has a close relationship with Jürgen Klopp

At Liverpool, however, Wirtz regularly faces fierce criticism, including from Hamann , because he has not lived up to the high expectations at the historic English club since his big-money move in summer 2025. He has two goals and five assists in twelve games this season. Unlike in his debut season, the 23-year-old is a regular under manager Andoni Iraola, who took over from Arne Slot in the summer.

Wirtz reportedly has a close relationship with Klopp . According to the Bild newspaper, the Germany coach even contacts him personally after every Reds game. “I’ve even heard from Liverpool that he talks to him more than the manager there does. That shows how important this player is to his system,” football chief Christian Falk explained recently.