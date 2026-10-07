"I’m super happy at BVB, I really enjoy playing for this club and in front of these fans. Of course, I can very well imagine playing here for a long time to come," Kobel emphasised with regard to a possible extension in an interview with Sport Bild.

Sport Bild reports that Dortmund's decision-makers want to at least open talks on new contracts with Kobel, as well as defenders Julian Ryerson and Waldemar Anton, before Christmas. Both deals also run until 2028. In the best-case scenario, the club could even announce agreements during the autumn.

Dortmund signed Kobel from VfB Stuttgart in 2021 for a fee of 15 million euros, and he put pen to paper on his current BVB deal in October 2023. The 28-year-old is one of the absolute mainstays of the runners-up, but he was persistently linked with a move to Newcastle United throughout last season. "Honestly: I don’t concern myself with rumours at all," Kobel said now on the matter. A departure from Dortmund had been "zero point zero an issue" for him, he stressed.

Gregor Kobel praises the work of BVB coach Niko Kovac

Part of the reason the Swiss feels so comfortable at Borussia is his strong relationship with coach Niko Kovac. "He has brought in a clear structure and culture here that are our foundation for success," Kobel said in praise of Kovac's work. The coach took over in February 2025 from Nuri Sahin, who had been dismissed shortly beforehand. "In a team there are many cultures, different languages. You have to find a basis, a common path. And Niko has quite clearly made sure of that."

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Kobel has long been a leadership figure at BVB and an important point of contact for the club's many young players. With new signing Konstantinos Karetsas, for example, he has "spoken a lot, for example about how tough a whole season is in several competitions and with the national team. What it means to play every three days. That body and mind have to stay fit and that you must not lose sight of your goal," said Kobel, who knows exactly from experience: "A lot is written about us BVB players, and recently fortunately very positive things. But even positive headlines must not distract you, you have to stay humble, because the headlines could be very different again tomorrow."

Across his good five years in black and yellow so far, Kobel has made 222 competitive appearances for Dortmund. The Zurich-born goalkeeper is also Switzerland's number one and played in three of the national side's four most recent Nations League matches. After the XXL international break, Kobel and BVB return to Bundesliga action on Friday when Werder Bremen visit Signal Iduna Park. Dortmund have taken the maximum 12 points from their first four matches of the new Bundesliga season and currently top the table.