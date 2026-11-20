Bayern Munich have suffered a major blow after it was confirmed that their English star Harry Kane has torn one of the ligaments in his ankle, an injury that will keep him out of action for several months, while doubts also surround the injury to his French teammate Michael Olise, who was likewise forced off against Cologne.
According to Sky Sport Germany, Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed that Kane suffered a tear to the tibiofibular ligament. He now faces a lengthy absence from the Bavarian side.
Kane went down in the 15th minute of the 1-1 draw with Cologne after a challenge with Joel Schmied inside the penalty area. He couldn't finish the game.
Referee Robin Braun gave no foul, and the video assistant referee found no offence by Schmied either.
Kane tried to play on. It didn't work, and he was forced to leave the pitch.
Tom Bischof replaced the English striker in the 20th minute, once it was clear he couldn't carry on.
Eberl said Kane will be sidelined for up to around three months, while Bayern coach Vincent Kompany also spoke of the striker missing several months.
Concerns over Olise
Kane's injury wasn't Bayern's only problem. Michael Olise was also forced off injured, with the French winger staying in the dressing room at half-time. Tim Binder replaced him and made his Bundesliga debut.
Olise later left the ground on crutches, a sight that raised further concerns about his physical condition.
Kompany told Sky Sport Germany: "I think it is just a precautionary measure, and I hope Michael will be fine again from next Monday."
The Bavarian club are still waiting on a final diagnosis. Olise will undergo the necessary medical tests to establish the nature of the problem and how long he could be out.
With Olise gone, Bayern finished with a front line of Binder, Karl, Braun and Bischof. Their average age was 20.8.
Luis Díaz, Serge Gnabry and Ismael Saibari were already injured, and now the England captain has gone down in Bayern's first match after the international break.
The absences aren't limited to the forward line either. Bayern are also without captain Manuel Neuer and full-back Alphonso Davies.
The Belgian coach had suggested winger Luis Díaz could return next week, as Bayern look to welcome back some of their injured players before the next phase of the season.
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I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.
After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.
My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.
I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:
- Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
- Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
- Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
- Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm