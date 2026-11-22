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Désiré Doué suffered a serious injury against OGC Nice on Saturday in a 2-3 win. Paris Saint-Germain have released the results of his medical examination through their official channels.

The French winger started for the Parisians and made it 1-2 after 32 minutes from an Achraf Hakimi assist.

Just before half-time, Doué cut inside Axel Witsel and tried to carry on dribbling, only to badly hyperextend his knee. He cried out in pain, prompting immediate fears of a serious injury.

The 21-year-old forward left the pitch on a stretcher, and Luis Enrique knew the injury was serious. “We will have to wait for the tests, but it is clear that this is a serious injury.”

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PSG have confirmed Doué tore his anterior cruciate ligament and will have surgery at the end of November. A long rehabilitation awaits.

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For Doué and the Parisians, it is another major blow after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia suffered a serious knee injury in October.

According to L'Équipe, the reigning Champions League winners face at least six months without Doué. Whether he plays for PSG again this season remains unclear.

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Ousmane Dembélé returned to the Paris Saint-Germain squad after a spell out. Even so, Luis Enrique has far fewer attacking options.

Alongside the French Ballon d'Or winner, the Spanish coach still has Senny Mayulu, Maghnes Akliouche, Ferran Torres and former Ajax player Mika Godts, who came on against Nice in the 62nd minute.