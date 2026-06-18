How to watch United States for 'free' on demand in the World Cup 2026: VPN access, where to watch & more

What is United States FIFA World Cup schedule?

Date & Time (local time) Fixture (final score) Location June 12, 6:00 PM PDT USA vs Paraguay (4-1) Los Angeles Stadium (Inglewood, CA) June 19, 12:00 PM PDT USA vs Australia Seattle Stadium (Seattle, WA) June 25, 7:00 PM PDT Türkiye vs USA Los Angeles Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

How to watch United States World Cup matches with a VPN for 'free'

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live.

To stream the matches for 'free', you can use your VPN to connect to a server in a country where the game is being shown on a free-to-air platform. While the streaming broadcast itself is free in that specific country, you will still need a paid VPN subscription to access it.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 in United States?

In the United States, the broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are split by language between two major media networks. Together, they will provide comprehensive coverage of all 104 matches of the expanded tournament.

English-Language Coverage (FOX Sports)

FOX Sports is the exclusive English-language home of the tournament, broadcasting every single match live across its over-the-air and cable networks.

FOX (Broadcast Network): Will air a record 70 matches live. This includes the tournament opening match, all three USMNT Group D matches, high-profile marquee group games, and every single knockout match from the Round of 16 all the way to the World Cup Final.

FS1 (Fox Sports 1): Will broadcast the remaining 34 matches live, primarily focusing on afternoon group-stage fixtures and select Round of 32 knockout matchups.

English Streaming: Every match can be streamed live via the official FOX Sports App or the newly launched FOX One direct-to-consumer streaming service.

Spanish-Language Coverage (NBCUniversal)

NBCUniversal holds the exclusive Spanish-language broadcasting rights in the U.S., delivering tournament-wide coverage across television and digital streaming.

Telemundo & Universo: These networks will split the television broadcast duties, bringing passion-filled, Spanish-language commentary to traditional TV screens nationwide.

Peacock (Streaming): For cord-cutters, NBC's streaming platform Peacock will live stream all 104 matches in Spanish from start to finish.

Live TV Streaming Services

If you don't have traditional cable, any subscription service that carries local FOX channels, FS1, and Telemundo will give you full access to the tournament.