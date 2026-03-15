With both sides chasing a coveted spot in Serie A’s top four, Como and Roma are set to lock horns at Stadio Sinigaglia.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Como vs Roma as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Como vs Roma with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Como vs Roma kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio G. Sinigaglia

Como vs Roma kicks off on 15 Mar at 12:00 EST and 17:00 GMT.

Match preview

Roma’s recent form has been rocky. After letting a lead slip against Juventus, they stumbled again with a 2–1 defeat to Genoa and that setback tightened the race for the top four. Roma barely had time to dwell, though, as European commitments quickly followed. In their Europa League clash with Bologna, they showed resilience, coming from behind to earn a draw in the first leg. The return fixture in Rome looms large, with a quarter‑final spot against Lille or Aston Villa up for grabs.

Domestically, however, the pressure is mounting. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side have struggled away from home, losing six of their last ten on the road despite a strong start to the season. Their record against fellow top‑six teams hasn’t been encouraging either, though they did edge Como 1–0 in December at the Olimpico.

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Como, meanwhile, have been on a roll. They’ve lost just once in their last eight league outings, stringing together wins over Juventus, Lecce, and Cagliari. Goals from Martin Baturina and Lucas Da Cunha sealed their latest victory, keeping their momentum alive with only ten matches left.

Defensively, they’ve been one of the toughest sides to break down, only Milan have conceded fewer. Under Cesc Fàbregas, the newly promoted club has transformed, even holding Inter to a stalemate in the Coppa Italia semi‑final. With more than 50 points already secured, a first in their Serie A history, Como are daring to dream bigger: a place in next season’s Champions League.

Key stats & injury news

With two Europa League ties against Bologna on the horizon, Gasperini may be tempted to shuffle his squad, but Roma’s attacking options are already thin. Paulo Dybala, Artem Dovbyk, and Evan Ferguson are all sidelined with injuries, while Matías Soulé is nursing a muscle issue and Evan Ndicka is suspended.

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Como’s situation looks brighter. Aside from Jayden Addai being ruled out, their only concern is Maximo Perrone, who picked up a minor thigh strain last time out.

The contrast in form is striking: Como have been formidable at home, losing just once all season at Stadio Sinigaglia. Roma, meanwhile, have struggled on their travels, managing just one win in their last five away matches.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Como vs Roma today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: