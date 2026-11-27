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Eredivisie - Game Week 14 28 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Philips Stadion

PSV vs Go Ahead Eagles: TV channel and live streams

You can watch PSV vs Go Ahead Eagles live on ESPN via Ziggo, Watch ESPN, ESPN Extra and Canal+ Netherlands. Choose a TV channel or live stream below.

Team news and squads

PSV have five players on the injury list: Jerdy Schouten, Mauro Junior, Adamo Nagalo, Alassane Plea and Sami Ouaissa. No suspensions have been reported.

Go Ahead Eagles are missing Pim Saathof, Evert Linthorst, Dean James, Richonell Margaret and Nick Marsman through injury. The visitors also have no reported suspensions. A predicted line-up is not yet available, with further updates expected closer to kick-off.

Recent form

PSV have won three of their last five matches and lost two, with no draws. Most recently, they lost 5-1 to Real Madrid in the Champions League. Before that, PSV lost 2-1 to Club Brugge.

In the Eredivisie, PSV beat Willem II 7-0, SC Cambuur 5-2 away and NEC 4-1 away. Across those five matches, they scored 16 goals and conceded 10.

Go Ahead Eagles have won three of their last five matches and lost two. Most recently, they lost 1-0 away to Fortuna Sittard. Before that, they won 1-0 away to Excelsior Rotterdam and 5-0 away to Koninklijke HFC in the KNVB Cup. Go Ahead scored nine goals in total and conceded seven. Their heaviest defeat was a 4-0 loss away to SC Cambuur.

Head-to-head matches

The sides last met in the Eredivisie on 10 May 2026, when PSV won 4-1 away to Go Ahead Eagles. PSV have won three of their five most recent meetings and Go Ahead two. PSV scored 12 goals in those matches and Go Ahead scored nine.

League position

PSV are first in the Eredivisie, while Go Ahead Eagles are ninth.