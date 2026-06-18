How to watch Portugal for 'free' on demand in the World Cup 2026: VPN access, where to watch & more

What is Portugals FIFA World Cup schedule?

Date & Time (local time) Fixture (final score) Location June 17, 12:00 PM CDT Portugal vs DR Congo (1-1) Houston Stadium (Houston, TX) June 23, 12:00 PM CDT Portugal vs Uzbekistan Houston Stadium (Houston, TX) June 27, 4:30 PM EDT Colombia vs Portugal Miami Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL)

How to watch Portugal World Cup matches with a VPN for 'free'

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live.

To stream the matches for 'free', you can use your VPN to connect to a server in a country where the game is being shown on a free-to-air platform. While the streaming broadcast itself is free in that specific country, you will still need a paid subscription to a VPN service.

What broadcaster is showing FIFA World Cup football in Portugal?

Fans looking to catch every moment of Portugal’s quest for glory can tune in to live coverage on Sport TV and LiveModeTV.

Best VPNs and free streams to watch Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

To watch the Portugal National Team, you essentially want to "virtually" relocate yourself to a country that offers a free or preferred broadcast. Here is how to do it:

Choose a High-Speed VPN: Top recommendations for 2026 include ExpressVPN Install the App: Download the VPN software onto your device (Laptop, Phone, or Smart TV) Connect to a Strategic Server Open the Streaming Service: Navigate to the broadcaster's website or app. Start the Match: Search for "FIFA World Cup" and enjoy the Portugal game live!