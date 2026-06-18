How to watch France for 'free' on demand in the World Cup 2026: VPN access, where to watch & more

What is France's FIFA World Cup schedule?

Date & Time (local time) Fixture (final score) Location June 16, 3:00 PM France vs Senegal (3-1) New York New Jersey Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ) June 22, 5:00 PM France vs Iraq Philadelphia Stadium (Philadelphia, PA) June 26, 3:00 PM Norway vs France Boston Stadium (Foxborough, MA)

How to watch France World Cup matches with a VPN for 'free'

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live.

To stream the matches for 'free', you can use your VPN to connect to a server in a country where the game is being shown on a free-to-air platform. While the streaming broadcast itself is free in that specific country, you will still need a paid VPN subscription to access it.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 in France?

In France, the broadcasting landscape for the FIFA World Cup 2026 has undergone a historic shift. For the first time in over 48 years, traditional broadcaster TF1 will not air any matches. Instead, the tournament rights are split between a new free-to-air home and a comprehensive premium subscription network.

Free-to-Air Television (En Clair & Gratuit)

M6: In a major television shake-up, the M6 Group won the exclusive free-to-air rights for the tournament. M6 will broadcast 54 matches live and free on terrestrial television.

M6+ Platform: For cord-cutters or mobile viewers, all 54 matches in the M6 television package can be streamed live and entirely for free via their digital application, M6+.

Premium Subscription Television (Sur Abonnement)

beIN SPORTS: The undisputed home for football purists, beIN SPORTS will broadcast all 104 matches of the tournament live. While 54 matches will be shared simultaneously with M6, beIN SPORTS holds complete exclusivity for the remaining 50 matches.

beIN SPORTS CONNECT: Subscribers can access complete multi-screen coverage, full match replays, and alternative camera feeds using the network's streaming application.