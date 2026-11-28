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Eerste Divisie - Game Week 17 29 Nov 2026 - 06:15 Kras Stadion

FC Volendam vs Eindhoven: TV channel and live streams

You can watch FC Volendam vs Eindhoven on ESPN via Ziggo, Canal+ and Watch ESPN. Find the TV channel and live stream options below.

Team news & squads

Erwin van de Looi manages FC Volendam. There is no information yet on injuries, suspensions or a predicted line-up.

Jan Poortvliet is in charge of Eindhoven. There are no reports of absentees or a predicted line-up for them yet either. We'll update the team news as more becomes clear closer to kick-off.

Recent form

FC Volendam have won one of their last five matches and lost four, without a draw. They most recently lost 2-1 to Jong Ajax, having beaten Helmond Sport 3-2 away from home in their previous match. Volendam scored nine goals and conceded 14 across those five games.

Eindhoven have won three of their last five matches and lost two. They beat RKC Waalwijk 3-2 in their latest match, following a 2-1 win over VVV-Venlo. Eindhoven also lost 3-0 to Jong Ajax. They scored 12 goals and conceded 12 across those five games.

Head-to-head record

Eindhoven won the most recent meeting 5-3 at home in the KNVB Cup on 27 October 2026. Across the last five meetings, Volendam won twice, Eindhoven won once and two matches ended 2-2. Volendam scored 14 goals in those five games, while Eindhoven scored 11.

Standings

FC Volendam are eighth in the Eerste Divisie. Eindhoven are 17th.