Crystal Palace vs Tottenham: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Two sides desperate for a victory go head-to-head as Crystal Palace host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.

Crystal Palace basked in a long unbeaten run earlier this season. But the tables have turned as Oliver Glasner's small squad are now winless in four games. Their strong defence at Selhurst Park was breached recently as they fell flat. Leeds United battered them 4-1 last time out in the league. Arsenal beat them after an extremely long penalty shootout in the Carabao Cup. The Eagles are battling injuries and form worries as they slipped to eighth in the table. They need to pick up a crucial victory if they want to get their season back on track.

The same can be said about Tottenham Hotspur as they are staring at a crisis point. Thomas Frank is dividing fans and pundits in opinion as the manager is treading on thin ice already. After a horrific 3-0 away defeat at Nottingham Forest, the Lilywhites were naive against Liverpool. Xavi Simons saw an unnecessary red card with a poor tackle on his Dutch captain, Virgil Van Dijk. Liverpool took a two-goal lead, but Richarlison got a goal back for them. Cristian Romero saw another red card as they finished the game with nine men. If they fail to get the better of the Eagles, serious conversations will start in the boardroom at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium regarding the future of Frank.

Here is where to find Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

Kickoff on Sunday, 28 December, is at 11:30 ET, 16:30 BST.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

Chris Richards had a freak foot injury against Arsenal. Although Glasner expects him to be back soon, he is ruled out of the weekend clash. They have plenty of first-team players like Daniel Munoz, Daichi Kamada, and Ismaila Sarr out due to injuries and international duty. Eddie Nketiah is in doubt ahead of the clash as well.

Predicted Lineup: Henderson; Canvot, Lacroix, Guehi; Clyne, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Pino, Devenny; Mateta

Tottenham team news

Frank has no choice but to call in replacements for Simons and Romero. The impressive Richarlison should be restored to the starting lineup as well. Their injury situation is not improving during the hectic festive period.

Predicted Lineup: Vicario; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence; Gray, Bentancur; Kudus, Bergvall, Kolo Muani; Richarlison

