Premier League
team-logoCrystal Palace
Selhurst Park
team-logoTottenham
Pranav Venkatesh

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides desperate for a victory go head-to-head as Crystal Palace host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.

Crystal Palace basked in a long unbeaten run earlier this season. But the tables have turned as Oliver Glasner's small squad are now winless in four games. Their strong defence at Selhurst Park was breached recently as they fell flat. Leeds United battered them 4-1 last time out in the league. Arsenal beat them after an extremely long penalty shootout in the Carabao Cup. The Eagles are battling injuries and form worries as they slipped to eighth in the table. They need to pick up a crucial victory if they want to get their season back on track.

The same can be said about Tottenham Hotspur as they are staring at a crisis point. Thomas Frank is dividing fans and pundits in opinion as the manager is treading on thin ice already. After a horrific 3-0 away defeat at Nottingham Forest, the Lilywhites were naive against Liverpool. Xavi Simons saw an unnecessary red card with a poor tackle on his Dutch captain, Virgil Van Dijk. Liverpool took a two-goal lead, but Richarlison got a goal back for them. Cristian Romero saw another red card as they finished the game with nine men. If they fail to get the better of the Eagles, serious conversations will start in the boardroom at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium regarding the future of Frank.

Here is where to find Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA DirecTV 
🇬🇧 UKSky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football
🇨🇦 CanadaDAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
🇦🇺 AustraliaStan Sport
🌍 South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport MaXimo 1, ESPN Africa, DStv App, SuperSport Football
🇦🇪 UAEbeIN Sports HD 5, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
🇮🇳 IndiaJio Hotstar

Kickoff on Sunday, 28 December, is at 11:30 ET, 16:30 BST.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Team news & squads

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Probable lineups

Crystal PalaceHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestTOT
1
D. Henderson
6
M. Guehi
5
M. Lacroix
8
J. Lerma
20
A. Wharton
17
N. Clyne
19
W. Hughes
10
Y. Pino
9
E. Nketiah
3
T. Mitchell
14
J. Mateta
1
G. Vicario
4
K. Danso
24
D. Spence
37
M. van de Ven
23
P. Porro
14
A. Gray
15
L. Bergvall
30
R. Bentancur
20
M. Kudus
28
W. Odobert
9
Richarlison

4-2-3-1

TOTAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • O. Glasner

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • T. Frank

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Crystal Palace team news

Arsenal v Crystal Palace - Carabao Cup Quarter FinalGetty Images

Chris Richards had a freak foot injury against Arsenal. Although Glasner expects him to be back soon, he is ruled out of the weekend clash. They have plenty of first-team players like Daniel Munoz, Daichi Kamada, and Ismaila Sarr out due to injuries and international duty. Eddie Nketiah is in doubt ahead of the clash as well.

Predicted Lineup: Henderson; Canvot, Lacroix, Guehi; Clyne, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Pino, Devenny; Mateta

Tottenham team news

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Frank has no choice but to call in replacements for Simons and Romero. The impressive Richarlison should be restored to the starting lineup as well. Their injury situation is not improving during the hectic festive period.

Predicted Lineup: Vicario; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence; Gray, Bentancur; Kudus, Bergvall, Kolo Muani; Richarlison

Form

CRY
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

TOT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

CRY

Last 5 matches

TOT

2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

5

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

0