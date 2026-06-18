How to watch Colombia for 'free' on demand in the World Cup 2026: VPN access, where to watch & more

What is Colombia's FIFA World Cup schedule?

Date & Time (local time) Fixture (final score) Location June 17, 8:00 PM CST Uzbekistan vs Colombia (1-3) Mexico City Stadium (Mexico City, CDMX) June 23, 8:00 PM CST Colombia vs DR Congo Guadalajara Stadium (Zapopan, JAL) June 27, 4:30 PM EDT Colombia vs Portugal Miami Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL)

How to watch Colombia World Cup matches with a VPN for 'free'

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live.

To stream the matches for 'free', you can use your VPN to connect to a server in a country where the game is being shown on a free-to-air platform. While the streaming broadcast itself is free in that specific country, you will still need a paid VPN subscription to access it.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 in Colombia?

In Colombia, the broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are split across traditional free-to-air television, digital streaming innovations, comprehensive premium cable packages, and public radio.

Free-to-Air Television (TV Abierta)

Caracol TV (Gol Caracol): As the long-standing traditional home of the Colombian national team, Caracol will broadcast a marquee package of matches live on free-to-air television. Free digital streaming for these terrestrial matches will also be available via Caracol Play.

Canal RCN: RCN shares the free-to-air terrestrial rights, broadcasting a substantial package of matches on television and streaming them online via Deportes RCN En Vivo.

Digital Streaming & YouTube Partnership

Canal RCN on YouTube: In a major digital shake-up, Canal RCN has partnered with YouTube to broadcast 35 matches on the platform.

10 matches will be streamed completely live and free in their entirety, including the World Cup opening match, all of the Colombia national team's group stage fixtures, major knockout clashes, and the final.

The remaining 25 matches in their digital package will feature 30-minute pre-match coverage and the first 10 minutes of the games live.

Premium Cable & Complete Streaming (TV por Suscripción)

DSports / DGO (DirecTV): For fans looking to watch the complete tournament, DirecTV is the exclusive provider broadcasting all 104 matches live. Subscribers can view every game through the traditional DSports cable channels or stream them live and on-demand using the DGO application.