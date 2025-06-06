How to use the DAZN app: Every way you can access the best sports coverage via the streaming service

GOAL's guide to using the DAZN app: Ways you can access it and how to watch the best sports live, including boxing, MMA, ESports, rugby and more

With summer just around the corner, domestic competitions like England's Premier League may be coming to an end, but there is still plenty of football to come in the shape of the FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, as well as a host of other top sports, including MMA, golf, rugby and boxing.

So where better to catch all the live action than on DAZN's hugely accessible and easy to use sports app? Not only does DAZN offer a massive amount of sports - both live events and on-demand content - but it's available on practically any and all devices around your home or while on the move, meaning you can stream while out and about, in the office (just don't tell your boss), or from the comfort of your own home.

If you're not sure what DAZN is all about then don't sweat it, because GOAL is on hand to guide you through what the sports streaming is, what is on offer, how much it is and, all importantly, on what devices you can stream all your favourites so you aren't missing a moment of the action!

What is the DAZN sports streaming app?

DAZN (pronounced "Dan Zone") is a worldwide over-the-top (OTT) streaming service with an impressive roster of sport to live stream or watch on-demand, at a highly competitive price. With sports including rugby, golf, football, Esports and more, their huge selling point is their boxing coverage, which is arguably the best money can buy. The proud 'Undisputed Global Home of Boxing', boasts over 185 live fights each year, as well as an enormous amount of related content that makes it a popular choice with boxing fans all over the globe.

How to sign up to the DAZN app

To sign up to the DAZN service, the steps are very simple.

First, head over to the DAZN homepage, HERE.

Click the sign up tab at the top or navigate the home screen pages to the specific sport you want, which will then take you to your subscription options.

Create an account by adding your personal details.

Enter your payment details and continue.

Once your account is setup, you'll be able to access DAZN's content immediately.

Which devices can I access the DAZN app on, and how?

There are a number of ways to watch DAZN via the official app, which is compatible with a wide variety of devices. What's more, it's really simple to get started on any of them you might have.

Whether you're using a tablet, mobile phone, TV or games console, the same steps apply: go to the app store available on the device, search for 'DAZN', download the app, log in, and away you go! It really is that simple. New customers will have a sign up to sort out first, which we walk you through earlier in this article.

Here's a complete list of the all the ways you can use the DAZN app to watch your favourite live or on-demand sports.

Smart TVs Streaming Devices Tablets Mobile Phones Games Consoles Samsung Amazon Fire TV Amazon Fire Tablet Android Microsoft XBOX LG Fire Cube TV Android Tablet iPhone Sony PlayStation Sony Apple TV iPad Panasonic Chromecast Hisense Roku Philips Nvidia Shield TV Android TVs

Note: Some older games consoles from Microsoft and Sony may not be compatible.

The DAZN app carries plenty of sports, with a variety of leagues and competitions as part of its live and on-demand services. Some of the most popular sports are listed below, which you can access on any of the devices listed above.

American Football Golf Boxing Snooker Football Basketball Darts Motorsport Extreme Sports MMA Esports Rugby Union



And a list of all of of DAZN's sports channels are as follows.

DAZN 1 Unbeaten NFL Network PDC Darts Matchroom Boxing MotorVision TV Boxing TV PowerSports World Red Bull TV PLL Network ACL Cornhole TV Billiard TV

How much does a DAZN subscription cost?

There's an affordable, standard fee for DAZN itself, either monthly or annually.

DAZN has three primary subscription plans to pick from, depending on how much you wish to spend and, ultimately, what works financially for you. The three DAZN subscriptions are as follows.



Package Monthly cost Monthly Saver (12-month deal) £14.99 Monthly Flexible Pass (Cancel anytime) £24.99 Annual Super Save (One-off) £119.99



DAZN also offers several other subscriptions for an all-access pass to the following. The streaming service has a selection of additional sport-specific coverage you can also subscribe to, depending on which other areas of live sports you are most passionate about.



American football coverage, with NFL Game Pass.



Package Monthly cost Season Pro £9.99 Season Pro Unlimited £14.99



Rally TV is also featured as a subscription.



Package Monthly cost Annual - pay monthly £9.99 Monthly Flex £12.99 Annual - pay upfront £119.99



There's also the option to watch National League TV.

Package Monthly cost Weekly Pass £14.99 Annual - pay monthly £16.99 Monthly Flex £19.99 Annual - pay upfront £189.99



And the European League of Football is available too.

Package Monthly cost Weekly Pass £14.99 Monthly Flex £24.99 Annual - pay upfront £94.99



What's more, the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup coverage this summer is COMPLETELY FREE when you simply register with DAZN!