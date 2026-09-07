How to get England Nations League tickets: Fixtures dates, Ticket prices & more

England are back on the international stage this autumn as Thomas Tuchel's side begin their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaign, and demand to watch the Three Lions live is already building fast. Drawn in League A, Group A3, England face six fixtures against Spain, Croatia and Czechia between September and November, giving fans across Europe multiple chances to catch this group in action.

Whether you are planning to be inside Wembley Stadium for England's home games or want to catch one of the away fixtures on the continent, GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your England Nations League tickets, including prices, availability and the best places to buy right now.

When is the England Nations League?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Saturday, September 26, 2026 - 20:45 England vs Spain Wembley Stadium, London Tickets Tuesday, September 29, 2026 - 20:45 Czechia vs England Fortuna Arena, Prague Tickets Saturday, October 3, 2026 - 18:00 Croatia vs England Venue TBC, Croatia (behind closed doors) Not available Tuesday, October 6, 2026 - 20:45 England vs Czechia Wembley Stadium, London Tickets Thursday, November 12, 2026 - 20:45 England vs Croatia Wembley Stadium, London Tickets Sunday, November 15, 2026 - 20:45 Spain vs England Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid Tickets

The October 3 away fixture in Croatia will be played behind closed doors following a UEFA sanction, so no public tickets will be sold for that match.

Where to buy England Nations League tickets?

The most straightforward way to secure tickets for England's Nations League fixtures, both home and away, is through StubHub. As one of the largest ticket marketplaces in the world, StubHub lists a wide range of seating options across every England match in this campaign, from Wembley Stadium in London to the away trips at the Fortuna Arena in Prague and the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid.

Here is why StubHub is the go-to option for this campaign:

Beyond the official allocation – useful once England Supporters Travel Club and FA-affiliated season ticket holder tickets are gone for home fixtures

FanProtect guarantee – every purchase is backed, giving buyers peace of mind that tickets are valid and will arrive in time for matchday

No membership required – for the away legs in Prague and Madrid, StubHub offers a reliable route to seats without needing club or federation membership

Hospitality options – padded seating and lounge access available at Wembley for the visits of Spain and Croatia

Wide seat selection – from upper tier seats behind the goals to premium central seating along the halfway line

Given the pull of these fixtures, particularly the opening game against Spain, early booking is strongly recommended. As the fixture most likely to sell out early, seats for a full house at Wembley tend to move quickly once general sale opens.

How much are England Nations League tickets?

Prices for England Nations League tickets vary depending on the fixture, seat location and how close to matchday you buy. Here is a rough breakdown of what to expect on StubHub:

Cheapest seats: from around €45 – upper tier seats behind the goals, the most accessible way into a fixture this autumn

Mid-range seats: central seating along the halfway line, at a noticeably higher price point

Premium & hospitality: upwards of €300 for the biggest fixture of the group, England vs Spain in September, covering padded seating, lounge access and additional matchday extras

Away tickets (Prague & Madrid): generally more affordable at face value than a marquee night at Wembley, though supply for England's allocation is limited

As with any high demand international fixture, prices on the secondary market can shift as matchday approaches, so locking in your seat sooner rather than later is generally the safer option if you are working to a specific budget. Keep an eye on StubHub in the days leading up to each fixture too, as last minute drops in inventory can occasionally bring prices down, particularly for the away matches where demand is lower than at Wembley.

Everything you need to know about England Nations League

The 2026/27 UEFA Nations League is the fifth edition of the competition since its introduction, and England once again find themselves in League A, the top tier of European international football. Grouped alongside Spain, Croatia and Czechia in Group A3, England face a demanding schedule that will test their credentials against sides with recent tournament pedigree.

A few things worth knowing about the stakes involved:

Promotion and relegation are on the line between leagues, depending on how the group finishes

A route to future tournament qualifying is also possible, with strong Nations League form offering a back door into European Championship qualifying for teams that fall short elsewhere

Six matches in a condensed window – all group games are played across September, October and November, giving fans a short but action-packed period to catch England in action

For Thomas Tuchel, early results against Spain and Croatia in particular will be viewed as a key marker of progress heading into the bigger tournaments still to come.

Everything you need to know about Wembley Stadium

Wembley Stadium is England's national stadium and the venue for all three of the Three Lions' home fixtures in this Nations League campaign.

Capacity: around 90,000, making it the largest football stadium in the United Kingdom and one of the largest in Europe

History: rebuilt on the site of the original Wembley and reopened in 2007, instantly recognisable by its 134 metre arch

Big occasions: has hosted multiple UEFA Champions League finals, the FA Cup final every year, and England's run to the final of Euro 2020

Getting there: Wembley Park station sits a short walk from the stadium and is well served by London Underground and national rail services

It remains the permanent home of the England men's national team, and few venues on the continent can match its atmosphere for a major international fixture. With three England fixtures on offer at the ground this campaign, there is no shortage of chances to experience it for yourself.