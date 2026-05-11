How to buy Scotland vs Morocco tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Gillette Stadium information & more

Scotland and Morocco face off at the iconic Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on June 19, 2026, as the FIFA World Cup arrives this summer.

This highly anticipated clash sees Scotland return to football’s biggest stage against one of the most exciting international teams in the world.

Morocco captured global attention with their historic run to the semi-finals in 2022, to make for a massive face-off this summer.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Scotland vs Morocco, including where to buy and average prices.

When is Scotland vs Morocco at the World Cup 2026?

Date & Time Match Location Tickets June 19, 2026 - 6:00 PM ET Scotland vs Morocco Gillette Stadium, Foxborough Tickets

Scotland World Cup fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 13, 2026 Haiti vs Scotland Gillette Stadium, Foxborough Tickets June 19, 2026 Scotland vs Morocco Gillette Stadium, Foxborough Tickets June 24, 2026 Scotland vs Brazil Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens Tickets

Morocco World Cup fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 13, 2026 Brazil vs Morocco MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford Tickets June 19, 2026 Scotland vs Morocco Gillette Stadium, Foxborough Tickets June 24, 2026 Morocco vs Haiti Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Tickets

How to buy Scotland vs Morocco World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded.

With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA. Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament. Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

Travelling supporters should also confirm visa and travel requirements for Canada, the United States, and Mexico well ahead of the tournament.

How much are Scotland vs Morocco World Cup tickets?

World Cup ticket prices are officially listed in USD, although resale values continue to fluctuate based on demand, team performances, and seating location.

Cheapest available resale tickets for Scotland vs Morocco are currently expected to start from around $120-$180 USD for upper-level seating sections.

Category Group Stage Round of 16 - Quarters Semi-finals & Final Category 1 $250 - $450 $700 - $1,400 $1,800 - $6,730 Category 2 $180 - $320 $500 - $950 $1,200 - $4,500 Category 3 $120 - $220 $250 - $600 $700 - $2,950 Category 4 $60 - $140 $180 - $400 $450 - $2,100

Fans searching for the cheapest Scotland vs Morocco tickets should monitor resale platforms regularly, as prices often shift depending on availability and market demand.

What to expect from Scotland vs Morocco at the Gilette Stadium?

Gillette Stadium is one of the premier venues selected for the World Cup.

Home to the NFL’s New England Patriots and MLS side New England Revolution, the stadium offers excellent sightlines, modern hospitality areas, and a capacity exceeding 65,000 fans.

Fans attending the match should prepare for warm summer weather in Massachusetts and large crowds around the Boston metropolitan area.

Public transportation options will be available, though parking passes should be booked well in advance for anyone planning to drive to the venue.