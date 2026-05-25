How set pieces decided Serie A’s European race: AS Roma’s rise and AC Milan’s collapse.

Goals have never carried more value in modern football, both competitively and financially, forcing clubs to search for advantages in every possible phase of the game.

And this weekend in Serie A, set pieces became one of the defining factors behind the race for Europe.

From Roma securing Champions League football to Milan collapsing under defensive set-piece pressure, dead-ball situations ended up shaping massive outcomes at the top of the table.

Let’s look at the data.

Serie A’s Europe Implications

Milan’s Set Piece Collapse

Serie A once again delivered chaos on the final day.

One thing the league has consistently produced since the Covid period is meaningful drama until the very end, whether through the Scudetto race, Champions League qualification battles or relegation survival.

This season was no different.

At the bottom, Cremonese entered the final day needing both a victory against Como and Lecce to fail to win at home against Genoa, a very difficult combination that ultimately did not happen as Cremonese were relegated.

But the real drama came in the race for Europe.

Como needed either Roma or Milan to lose against sides with very little left to play for, while Juventus required both that scenario and dropped points from Como themselves. On paper, it looked unlikely.

Instead, Milan completely opened the door themselves.

While Roma handled their business, Milan’s defensive carelessness on set pieces ended up costing them what could amount to around €60 million in guaranteed Champions League revenue.

Databall

Milan have conceded 2 goals from Set Pieces This Weekend.

Milan conceded twice from set plays in a 1-2 home defeat.

Conceding once in a match with Champions League qualification on the line is damaging enough. Conceding twice from dead-ball situations at home is catastrophic, especially against a Cagliari side whose set-piece profile has quietly been one of the strongest among the lower-ranked Serie A teams this season.

Databall

Cagliari rank really well on Set Pieces compared to Relegation Rivals

Cagliari consistently ranked well offensively from set plays compared to their relegation rivals, and those marginal advantages became one of the key reasons they secured survival comfortably.

Meanwhile, Milan failed to capitalize on their own high corner volume.

And in the end, that became the story of the night:

the difference between the goals Milan conceded from set plays and the ones they failed to score from them ultimately became the difference between Champions League football and missing out entirely.

Roma’s Set Pieces Ressurgence

Roma are finally back among Europe’s elite.

For years, they felt like the missing member of Serie A’s traditional top group. While clubs around them kept returning to the Champions League, Roma repeatedly fell short despite heavy investment and managerial changes.

Last season already hinted at progress under Claudio Ranieri, with Roma narrowly missing out on the top four by a single point. The decisive blow came late in the season against Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta, a result that ultimately shaped the club’s future direction.

Shortly after, Ranieri moved upstairs into an advisory role and pushed for Gasperini to become the man leading Roma’s rebuild.

It was a major gamble.

Gasperini arrived with one of the strongest tactical reputations in Italy after transforming Atalanta into a consistent European force, reaching a Champions League quarter-final and delivering a historic Europa League title. But there were still doubts surrounding whether his methods could succeed at a bigger club after previous struggles at Inter.

Now, after guiding Roma back into the Champions League for the first time in seven years and securing their highest Serie A finish since 2018, the project suddenly feels real again.

And a major part of that late-season surge came through set pieces.

Roma closed the season winning five, drawing one and losing one of their final seven league games, leapfrogging Juventus, Milan and Como in the process.

Much of that momentum came from corners.

Databall

Since April, Roma have been one of Serie A’s most efficient corner teams, leading the league for goals scored directly from corners while consistently generating strong shot volume and xG.

What stands out most is the structure behind it.

Databall

Roma generate most of their danger through central occupation around the six-yard area, mixing inswinging and outswinging deliveries to destabilize defensive setups and create repeated first contacts in dangerous zones.

The variety is important.

Rather than relying on one predictable routine, Roma constantly alter delivery angles and target zones depending on the taker and side.

Databall

Paulo Dybala has become one of the key delivery profiles, and his return proved massive not only in open play creativity but also through dead-ball situations. Alongside him, players like Aynaoui, Pellegrini and Soulé provide multiple technical profiles capable of delivering different types of service into the box.

And with aerial targets such as Mancini attacking central zones aggressively, Roma suddenly became extremely uncomfortable to defend from corners.

At first, Roma’s scoring streak from corners looked unsustainable.

But as the weeks passed, it became increasingly obvious this was not randomness or variance.

It looked coached.

It looked intentional.

And perhaps most importantly, it reflected a team adapting intelligently to its limitations. During periods where Roma struggled to consistently create high-quality open-play chances, they found another pathway toward goals through set-piece structure and delivery quality.

That flexibility may end up becoming one of the foundations of Gasperini’s new Roma era.

Now back in the Champions League with stronger finances, tactical clarity and renewed momentum, Roma finally look capable of re-establishing themselves among Italy’s top sides again.

And if their set-piece evolution continues, they may become even more dangerous next season.

Conclusion

Set pieces have become one of the most important phases in modern football.

Teams can no longer afford to ignore them, whether offensively or defensively. Margins at the top level are too small, and increasingly, trophies, European qualification and survival are being decided through dead-ball situations.

This week alone gave multiple examples.

Arsenal scored from a corner against Burnley to move one step closer toward the Premier League title after Manchester City’s draw the following day. Tottenham secured survival after scoring from a corner against Everton on the final day.

And in Serie A, we saw two opposite stories unfold.

Roma used corners as a genuine weapon during their late-season resurgence, helping drive them back into the Champions League positions. Milan, meanwhile, collapsed defensively against one of the league’s strongest set-piece sides, conceding twice from dead-ball situations in a match that ultimately cost them Champions League football.

That contrast says everything.

Set pieces are no longer secondary moments within games. They are now decisive tactical phases capable of shaping entire seasons.

And with data becoming more accessible, it becomes easier to identify recurring trends, structural weaknesses and repeatable patterns. One of the biggest lessons from this season is how many teams continue leaving obvious vulnerabilities exposed despite the information being available.

At the highest level, failing to adapt eventually gets punished.



