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Carlos Augusto's new deal is official. The Brazilian Inter full-back had been in talks over an extension and improved terms for some time. He has now reached an agreement, visited the club's headquarters and signed the contract.

His previous contract was due to expire on 30 June 2028. Inter and the former Monza player had been discussing an extension for one of the squad's most versatile and important players. Carlos Augusto, who also benefits from the Growth Decree, had long sought a pay rise. He now has one.

THE ANNOUNCEMENT: FC Internazionale Milano announce that they have reached an agreement to extend the contract of Carlos Augusto Zopolato Neves. The Brazilian defender, born in 1999, will remain at Inter until 30 June 2031.

HOW MUCH HE WILL EARN UNDER THE NEW DEAL: Carlos Augusto previously earned €2.2 million a season under a contract set to expire on 30 June 2028. The new deal takes his earnings to up to €4 million including bonuses. His fixed salary will rise to around €3.2 million to €3.5 million net, or just over €4.5 million gross thanks to the Growth Decree.

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CARLOS AUGUSTO'S SEASON: Federico Dimarco's standout performances last year overshadowed the Brazil international's importance, but Carlos Augusto has made the biggest impact of anyone in Inter's squad at the start of 2026/27. He has made 14 appearances across the league and Champions League, scoring four goals and providing three assists. His versatility has stood out too: he has played as an out-and-out wing-back and as a wide centre-back, either in place of Bastoni or alongside him.

Next matches INT Serie A 14:45 GEN

OTHER CONTRACT EXTENSIONS: The former Monza player's deal may be the first of several Inter complete in the coming weeks. Talks over a new agreement for Hakan Calhanoglu have been ongoing for some time. A gap remains between the offer and his demands, but the latest meeting brought the sides considerably closer. Inter have activated the automatic extension clause in Federico Dimarco's contract and promised to hold talks soon over a further extension. An agreement with Markus Thuram remains further away: he wants a pay rise, while the club have proposed a salary reduction.