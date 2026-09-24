How important is the Nations League for the Netherlands national team? This is what is at stake

Thursday evening brings the start of the fifth Nations League. It is not only another shot at silverware for the Netherlands, it could also prove valuable ahead of the 2028 European Championship. Here's how the Nations League works and what is at stake for the Netherlands.

The tournament is split into four divisions: League A, B, C and D. The strongest countries, including the Netherlands, play in League A, while the weaker sides are spread across the lower divisions. Leagues A, B and C each contain sixteen countries, split into four groups of four. League D has six countries, split into two groups of three.

Only the sixteen countries in League A can ultimately compete for the Nations League title. To stay in the race for that prize, a country must finish in the top two of its group. The Netherlands face Germany, Serbia and Greece. First or second place is enough to reach the quarter-finals. The country that then survives the knockout phase is crowned winner of the 2026/27 Nations League.

Elsewhere, there is also plenty on the line. The Nations League uses a promotion and relegation system, which decides which division a country will play in during the next edition. A country playing in League B therefore cannot win the Nations League this year. With promotion, though, they can compete at the highest level next time.

European Championship qualification

The Nations League can also play an important role in qualification for the 2028 European Championship. The qualifying campaign starts in 2027 and consists of twelve groups of four or five countries. The twelve group winners qualify directly for the European Championship, along with the eight best runners-up. The four remaining runners-up must go through the play-offs.

That is where the Nations League comes back into the picture. A country that wins its Nations League group but does not qualify directly for the European Championship can still be given a route into the play-offs. In that case, the group winners from League A, B, C and D are considered from top to bottom.

For the Netherlands, that could matter too. If they win their Nations League group but unexpectedly fail to qualify directly for the European Championship, the competition offers an extra route into the play-offs. It acts as a safety net for countries that miss out on a direct European Championship place. Winning the group does not automatically guarantee a play-off spot, though. The final selection depends on the direct qualifiers and the Nations League ranking.

How many countries will ultimately take part in the European Championship play-offs will only become clear later. The qualification of the host countries will also play a part. For now, one thing is clear: the Nations League offers more than just a fight for another international trophy.