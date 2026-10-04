In modern football, a club's brilliance is not measured by how much it spends. It is measured by the ability to see what others cannot, then move first. Michael Olise and Bayern Munich tell that story perfectly.

Two years after leaving Crystal Palace, Olise is now the most valuable player in the Bundesliga, worth 180 million euros according to Transfermarkt. England's biggest clubs, meanwhile, are left watching from afar an opportunity that once sat within their grasp.

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Here's the irony. Olise is entirely a product of the English game. Born in London, he moved between the academies of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City, and he shone just a few miles from their stadiums. Yet none of them managed to keep him or bring him back.

Chelsea came closest, and they lost him twice. In the summer of 2023 they triggered his 35 million pound release clause but failed to complete the move, according to expert Duncan Castles, because they did not follow the correct legal procedures. Olise simply signed a new contract with Palace.

A year later the London club came back, then baulked at the cost. Manchester United rated him highly across two successive regimes at Old Trafford, yet the admiration never became a decision, while Newcastle dropped out of the race for financial reasons.

A winning bet

Bayern, by contrast, moved with conviction. They were the only side willing to meet the demands of player and club, paying up to 60 million euros. Money, though, was not the decisive word. According to the Telegraph, Olise chose Bayern for the Champions League, and after early talks with coach Vincent Kompany in which he sold the manager on his vision.

Driving the deal were the Bavarian club's two sporting directors, Max Eberl and Christoph Freund. Perhaps nothing captures Bayern's philosophy better than the admission from honorary president Uli Hoeness that he had never heard of the Frenchman, and that the club placed its full trust in its sporting officials.

The numbers settled the argument. Bayern won the bet: 111 matches, 45 goals and 47 assists. All of it from a player who, at the time of his move to the record Bundesliga champions, had not featured for the senior France side or played in the Champions League. Olise was no stroke of luck. He was the product of a system that knows exactly what it wants, and masters the art of hunting talent.



