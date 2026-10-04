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Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
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How Bayern Munich won the Olise gamble and the Premier League giants lost it

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The French star has proven to be a successful signing for Bayern Munich.

Modern football doesn't measure the brilliance of clubs by how much they spend. It measures them by their ability to see what others cannot, and to act before them. The story of Michael Olise and Bayern Munich captures that perfectly.

Two years after leaving Crystal Palace, Olise is now the most valuable player in the Bundesliga, worth 180 million euros according to Transfermarkt. England's biggest clubs, meanwhile, are left watching from afar an opportunity that was once within their reach.

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Here lies the paradox. Olise is entirely a product of the English game. Born in London, he moved between the academies of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City, and shone just a few miles from their stadiums. Yet not one of those clubs managed to keep him or bring him back.

Chelsea came closest, and they lost out twice. They triggered the 35 million pound release clause in the summer of 2023 but failed, according to expert Duncan Castles, because they did not follow the correct legal procedures. So the player signed a new contract with Palace.

A year later the London club came back, then backed off in the face of the cost. Manchester United rated the player highly across two successive boards, yet that admiration never turned into a decision. Newcastle, for their part, dropped out of the race for financial reasons.

A winning bet

Bayern moved with confidence. They were the only party ready to meet the demands of the player and his club, paying up to 60 million euros. But money was not the decisive word. According to The Telegraph, Olise chose Bayern for the Champions League, and after early talks with coach Vincent Kompany in which he convinced him of his vision.

Behind the deal stood the Bavarian club's two sporting directors, Max Eberl and Christoph Freund. Honorary president Uli Hoeness offered perhaps the most telling summary of Bayern's philosophy, admitting he did not know the French player at all and that the club placed its full trust in its sporting officials.

The numbers settled the bet: 111 matches, 45 goals and 47 assists. All of that from a player who had not kicked a ball for the senior France national team, or in the Champions League, when he joined the record Bundesliga champions. Olise was no stroke of luck. He was the fruit of a system that knows what it wants, and largely masters the art of hunting down talent.


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