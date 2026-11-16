Hours after splitting from his wife: Neuer's deleted video raises questions

A rare video of Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer with his son Luca has sparked widespread reaction on social media, but the timing of their public appearance was striking, fuelling questions about the circumstances in which the clip spread and where it came from.
Neuer, a 2014 World Cup winner, didn't post the video himself. He recorded it at the request of an official at a Brazilian club, who then made the surprise decision to delete it from his Instagram account. By then, the clip had already spread far and wide.
It started on Saturday, when Alexander Matos, chief executive of Brazilian club Santos, posted a short clip on his personal Instagram account, which has around 545,000 followers. In it, the Bayern Munich goalkeeper sends greetings to Noah, the Brazilian official's son.
In a friendly message reported by Bild, Neuer told the boy: "Hello Noah, this is Manuel. Nice to meet you. Hello! I'm sending you my greetings from Germany. Good morning".
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Neuer didn't stop there. Holding his two-year-old son Luca, the elder of his two children, he pointed to him and said: "A kiss from Luca too". The little boy smiled, waved at the camera and added: "Hello!".
Fans in Germany, Brazil and beyond were quick to react. Accounts across social media shared the video, with positive comments celebrating a rare family moment, and plenty of followers spotted the clear resemblance between Neuer and his young son.
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The timing only added to the interest. The clip surfaced just a few hours after German newspaper Bild revealed in an exclusive report that Neuer had separated from his wife Anika, 26, a surprise development in the Bayern Munich goalkeeper's personal life.
Bild had covered the split in further reports, stating that the German goalkeeper had already moved out of the family home shortly after the birth of his second son. Other reports claimed the matter had become a talking point in the Bayern Munich dressing room.
The biggest twist came when Matos removed the clip from his Instagram account, even though it had already spread beyond his page and reached fans in several countries. According to Bild, the Brazilian official made the decision on his own. He had rethought what he wanted to post on his personal account and chose to keep it to professional, work-related matters. That meant Neuer's message had to go, though deleting it couldn't stop a clip that was already doing the rounds.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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