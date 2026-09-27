Hossam Hassan chooses Salah's replacement

Egypt's technical staff, led by Hossam Hassan, have named the player drafted into the Pharaohs' squad to replace captain Mohamed Salah ahead of the clash against South Sudan.

Egypt face South Sudan at 3pm next Tuesday in the second round of qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Egyptian Football Association confirmed the news on its Facebook account this Sunday morning. Al Bank Al Ahly forward Osama Faisal will join the squad travelling to South Sudan at noon today.

Salah walked out of the Egypt camp after the goalless draw with Angola, falling out with Hossam Hassan over his substitution during the match. The Egyptian Football Association later insisted in an official statement that the decision was made to rest the captain and spare him from playing on artificial turf.





Egypt's squad included 23 players, who are:

Goalkeepers: Mostafa Shobier, El-Mahdy Soliman, Mohamed Alaa and Abdulaziz El-Baaloty.

Defence: Mohamed Hany, Tarek Alaa, Rami Rabia, Hossam Abdelmaguid, Omar Fayed, Ahmed Fatouh and Karim Hafez.

Midfield: Marwan Attia, Mohanad Lasheen, Mahmoud Saber, Emam Ashour, Ahmed Sayed Zizo, Ali Mahmoud, Ibrahim Adel, Mostafa Zeko, Haitham Hassan and Omar Marmoush.

Attack: Osama Faisal and Hamza Abdelkarim.