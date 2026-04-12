FIFA is preparing for the potential scenario of Iran’s withdrawal from the 2026 World Cup with a new idea that would offer hope to the Italian national team of appearing at the next tournament, hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Although Italy’s dreams of returning to the global stage collapsed after its loss to Bosnia and Herzegovina on penalties in the European playoff final, the Azzurri could have one last chance to change their fate.

The Iranian national team’s position on participating in the tournament to be held next summer remains unclear amid the war Iran is waging, despite assurances from FIFA president Gianni Infantino that the Asian side will take part in Group Seven alongside Egypt, Belgium, and New Zealand.

As of this writing, Iran is scheduled to begin its campaign on June 16 against New Zealand, before meeting Belgium in California, then facing Egypt at Lumen Field in Seattle.

A continental playoff for the first time

Iran may be forced to withdraw from the World Cup, especially after FIFA refused to move the team’s matches outside the United States, which would put the world governing body in an awkward position just weeks before the tournament kicks off.

However, FIFA appears to be preparing an emergency scenario. According to a report published by RMC Sport citing the newspaper The Athletic, discussions are underway within FIFA about the possibility of organizing an exceptional continental playoff in the event that Iran withdraws.

This playoff would include two teams from Asia and two from Europe from among the teams that did not qualify for the tournament.

Thanks to its world ranking, Italy appears to be an almost certain candidate to take one of the two European spots in this potential playoff, should Iran’s withdrawal be officially confirmed.

Italy lost to Bosnia and Herzegovina and failed to reach the World Cup for the third consecutive time after the 2018 and 2022 editions—a disaster that led to Gennaro Gattuso’s departure from the coaching staff and also brought down the president of the Italian federation.

The UAE national team could also be a candidate to take part in the exceptional playoff, given that it was eliminated by Iraq, which qualified for the intercontinental playoff and advanced through it to the finals.