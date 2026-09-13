Hoeness surprise: Bayern Munich president calls Augsburg coach!

Augsburg's flying start to the Bundesliga has set tongues wagging across German football. Their results have turned heads, so much so that Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness picked up the phone to call head coach Manuel Baum.

German newspaper "Bild" revealed that Hoeness rang Baum before Augsburg's clash against Bayer Leverkusen, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Asked about the call, the coach refused to spill the details: "Where do you always get your information from? This is really madness."

Baum did hint, though, that the Bayern honorary president had used the conversation to praise his side's work. He smiled and said: "Yes, you could put it that way."

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All this interest followed a stunning opening to the campaign. Augsburg topped the table after two rounds, beating Schalke 3-0 and thrashing Eintracht Frankfurt 4-1, before the draw with Leverkusen kept them unbeaten.

Hoeness was not alone in taking notice. Jürgen Klopp, the new head coach of the German national team, also lavished praise on the side. Baum said the pair had discussed some of his players, and that Klopp had given him a "good reaction" over the team's style of play.

Klopp had watched the win over Schalke from the stands during his tour to get to know the clubs and officials. His admiration for Baum runs deeper still: his 11-year-old son Leonel plays for a Bayern Munich under-12 team, making Klopp a regular face at the club's academy.