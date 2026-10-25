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FBL-WC-2026-MATCH101-FRA-ESPAFP
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Hoeness drops a bombshell: Olise is better than Yamal for these reasons

Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Freiburg vs Bayern Munich
Freiburg
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
M. Olise
L. Yamal
Spain
Germany
France

"The ideal player"

Uli Hoeness, the honorary president of Bayern Munich, reckons his club's own Michael Olise is a better player than Barcelona star Lamine Yamal.

Hoeness told "Welt am Sonntag": "Michael Olise is on his way to becoming the best player in the world. For me, he is better than Lamine Yamal."

The Bayern chief talked up the 24-year-old's qualities, calling him an almost complete footballer.

He added: "He scores goals, he creates them, and he is fast... he is practically the perfect player."

Olise has made himself a key attacking figure since arriving at Bayern from Crystal Palace. Yamal, meanwhile, has become indispensable at Barcelona under Hansi Flick.

At just 19, the Spaniard is also among the leading candidates for the Ballon d'Or.

Both rank among the most exciting attacking talents in Europe, which gives Hoeness's comparison real weight ahead of the Clasico.

Yamal faces Real Madrid later on Sunday. That hands the Barcelona winger a chance to answer on the pitch, with the debate over Europe's best young attackers still raging.

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