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Atletico Madrid needed more than 13 years to match a statistical feat they had achieved in LaLiga. After a run of positive results away from home, the Spanish side are back in the same position after beating Elche 3-2 in a thrilling encounter on Saturday evening.

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The win at the Martinez Valero on matchday 14 of LaLiga came after a game full of twists and turns. Atletico flew out of the blocks, and Alejandro Grimaldo put them ahead from the penalty spot in the fifth minute. Two minutes later, Lee Kang-in pounced on a mistake in the hosts' build-up play to add a second.

Elche hit back in the 26th minute. Marc Pubill made an error playing out from the back, and Martim Neto punished him. Julian Alvarez restored the two-goal cushion before half-time, converting Alex Baena's pass in the 41st minute. Then, early in the second half, Bouba Sangare scored Elche's second in the 48th minute, and Atletico had to dig in for the rest of the game to hold on to their lead.

That victory means Diego Simeone's side have equalled their best run of consecutive away wins in their Spanish top-flight history: six straight, according to the Mister Chip account on X.

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Their first such run spanned the end of one season and the start of the next, from 8 May to 28 September 2013. In that spell, Atletico Madrid won away at Celta Vigo, Real Zaragoza, Sevilla, Real Sociedad, Valladolid and Real Madrid.

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This time it has all come in one campaign. The current run began this season, 2026-2027, with a win over Real Sociedad. Deportivo Alaves, Espanyol, Levante and Getafe followed, before Elche made it six.

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Mister Chip pointed out that Atletico Madrid had never before won six consecutive away games within a single season, making the current run "unprecedented" in the club's records.

Both runs carry Diego Simeone's name. The Argentine has been in charge of Atletico Madrid since December 2011, and each streak came on his watch. He had already set another LaLiga record last time out, beating Getafe 3-0 on matchday 13 to reach 345 wins in the competition and move past the legendary Luis Aragones for victories as a coach.

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Now comes the toughest test. Atletico Madrid visit Barcelona at the Spotify Camp Nou in LaLiga's next round, in a game brought forward from matchday 23. It had originally been scheduled for a later date because of both teams' Spanish Super Cup commitments.

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