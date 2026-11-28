Atletico Madrid needed more than 13 years to match a statistical feat they had achieved in LaLiga. After a run of positive results away from home, the Spanish side are back in the same position after beating Elche 3-2 in a thrilling encounter on Saturday evening.
The win at the Martinez Valero on matchday 14 of LaLiga came after a game full of twists and turns. Atletico flew out of the blocks, and Alejandro Grimaldo put them ahead from the penalty spot in the fifth minute. Two minutes later, Lee Kang-in pounced on a mistake in the hosts' build-up play to add a second.
Elche hit back in the 26th minute. Marc Pubill made an error playing out from the back, and Martim Neto punished him. Julian Alvarez restored the two-goal cushion before half-time, converting Alex Baena's pass in the 41st minute. Then, early in the second half, Bouba Sangare scored Elche's second in the 48th minute, and Atletico had to dig in for the rest of the game to hold on to their lead.
That victory means Diego Simeone's side have equalled their best run of consecutive away wins in their Spanish top-flight history: six straight, according to the Mister Chip account on X.
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Their first such run spanned the end of one season and the start of the next, from 8 May to 28 September 2013. In that spell, Atletico Madrid won away at Celta Vigo, Real Zaragoza, Sevilla, Real Sociedad, Valladolid and Real Madrid.
This time it has all come in one campaign. The current run began this season, 2026-2027, with a win over Real Sociedad. Deportivo Alaves, Espanyol, Levante and Getafe followed, before Elche made it six.
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Mister Chip pointed out that Atletico Madrid had never before won six consecutive away games within a single season, making the current run "unprecedented" in the club's records.
Both runs carry Diego Simeone's name. The Argentine has been in charge of Atletico Madrid since December 2011, and each streak came on his watch. He had already set another LaLiga record last time out, beating Getafe 3-0 on matchday 13 to reach 345 wins in the competition and move past the legendary Luis Aragones for victories as a coach.
Now comes the toughest test. Atletico Madrid visit Barcelona at the Spotify Camp Nou in LaLiga's next round, in a game brought forward from matchday 23. It had originally been scheduled for a later date because of both teams' Spanish Super Cup commitments.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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