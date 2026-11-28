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Portuguese midfielder Samu Costa's goal against Al-Hazm was more than just a striking strike that put Al-Nassr ahead. It also brought a new historic achievement for Al-Nassr, after it led them to a record unprecedented in the history of the Saudi Pro League.

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Costa put Al-Nassr ahead in the 25th minute of Saturday's round 13 clash in the Saudi Pro League. VAR then stepped in to check the incident before confirming the goal in the 26th minute, and the Al-Nassr players could finally celebrate taking the lead away from home.

Read also: Youssef En-Nesyri sets an impressive record in the Saudi Pro League

The goal meant far more than the scoreline. Opta revealed that Al-Nassr had become the first team in Saudi Pro League history to score in 100 consecutive matches, a record no other club has ever reached in the competition.

Opta's figures show the run began in December 2023 against Al-Riyadh. Al-Nassr kept finding the net match after match until they reached 100 against Al-Hazm.

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It's a remarkable show of attacking consistency. Over a long stretch, Al-Nassr have found a way to goal against all kinds of opponents, home and away, and that leaves them standing alone in the competition's history.

Al-Nassr certainly have the firepower. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo leads the line alongside his compatriot Joao Felix and Senegal's Sadio Mane, with other players also helping to keep the team's attacking threat alive.

Samu Costa's strike against Al-Hazm has now become a historic milestone in Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League story. It gave his side the advantage on the day, but it also sealed a scoring feat no other team has managed since the Saudi Pro League began.