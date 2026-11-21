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Paris Saint-Germain suffered a painful blow during their clash with Nice on Saturday in Ligue 1, after their star sustained a heavy injury to his right knee that forced him to leave the pitch on a stretcher in tears.

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Désiré Doué went down in the 41st minute. The Frenchman planted his foot awkwardly on the ball during an attack and his right knee buckled in a worrying way, with no direct contact from a Nice player.

His teammates looked alarmed as cries of pain echoed around the Allianz Riviera, amid fears he had suffered a serious injury.

Doué had put Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 up in the 32nd minute, completing the comeback. Just a few minutes later, his joy had turned to agony as he lay on the turf.

He covered his face with his hands as he was stretchered off, clearly in severe pain. The sight only deepened concerns over the nature of the injury and how long he could be out.

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Paris Saint-Germain have yet to confirm a diagnosis or say how serious the French winger's injury is. But the images of his fall, the way his knee bent and his struggle to leave the pitch have caused considerable concern inside the club. Ferran Torres replaced Doué, who was unable to continue, and the Frenchman now awaits medical tests to determine the extent of the damage.

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The timing could hardly be worse for Paris Saint-Germain. They may be about to lose another influential player, just a few weeks after Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia suffered a serious injury to his right knee.

Kvaratskhelia was hurt against Barcelona on 20 October in a game the Spanish side won 4-2, and he later underwent surgery.

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That injury had already left the coaching staff worried about their attacking options. If tests confirm Doué faces a long spell on the sidelines, the team could be staring at a fresh crisis on the wings, especially as the Frenchman is one of the key members of the squad.

For now, though, the length of his absence remains unclear. Nothing about the nature of the injury can be confirmed until the medical results come back and the club makes an official announcement.