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Liverpool have stepped in to snatch a standout player whom Barcelona are pushing hard to sign in the coming period.

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Barcelona have a new rival in the race for Arthur Dias, the young defender who has caught the eye of the club's sporting management.

Liverpool have entered the negotiations. That could complicate a deal that already had other major European clubs circling.

According to "Sports Illustrated" magazine, the English club have joined the race for the 19-year-old Athletico Paranaense defender.

Liverpool have reportedly sent scouts to watch him and assess whether to move for him in upcoming transfer windows.

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Barcelona's interest in Arthur Dias is nothing new. Deco's sporting management team have been tracking the Brazilian's development for some time, and they rate him among the most promising defenders in his country. His attributes (his youth, his left foot and his ability to build play from the back) fit perfectly with the profile Barcelona want to strengthen their defence.

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All that competition could push up the price, though. Tottenham tried to sign him last summer with an offer of close to 20 million euros, but Athletico Paranaense turned it down.

The Brazilian club are under no pressure to sell. The latest reports put their current asking price at around 30 million euros.

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Other clubs pile pressure on Barcelona

Liverpool aren't alone. Alongside Tottenham, Bayer Leverkusen and Leipzig are also monitoring Arthur Dias, whose contract with Athletico Paranaense runs until December 2028.

Already a veteran of more than 50 first-team appearances for the Brazilian club, the young defender has become one of the most sought-after talents of his generation.

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Barcelona remain interested, but Liverpool's arrival complicates matters further and could turn the chase into a fierce European battle for his signature.

There's no sign yet that Liverpool have made a formal offer. What seems clear is that Barcelona will have to move quickly if they want to stop another major European club snatching Arthur Dias.

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Standout attributes

At 1.88 metres, Dias brings real physical presence, and his technical ability is advanced. He's left-footed but good enough with both feet to be almost two-footed. His passing is reliable too, whether short or long.

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He has pace and recovery ability, and plays comfortably on either side of central defence. With his quality and personality on the pitch, he undoubtedly has what suits Barcelona.

Tracking Dias is part of Deco's strategy of spotting young talent early in different markets, bolstering the squad with players for the future before their market value rises. Meanwhile, the club continue to assess their defensive needs ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window and next summer.