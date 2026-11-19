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Josep Maria Orobitg, the agent of Spaniard Pep Guardiola, the former Manchester City manager, has responded to reports linking his client with taking charge of the Saudi Arabia national team in the coming period as the successor to Greek coach Giorgos Donis.

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Press reports had claimed the Saudi Arabian Football Federation had opened talks with Guardiola about taking charge of the senior national team in the coming period , amid suggestions that Donis could be sacked.

Guardiola's agent has flatly denied those reports in comments to Saudi network Al-Maidan on Thursday. The Spanish coach, he insisted, had received no official offer to lead the Saudi Arabia national team.

Orobitg explained: "Pep Guardiola has not received an official offer from the Saudi federation to coach the national team. All that has happened is contact through intermediaries, and things have not reached the stage of official negotiations or an offer to take over as head coach of Saudi Arabia."

He added: "Pep Guardiola has decided not to consider any offers for the time being, with the available offers to be studied before the start of next season, including those from clubs in the Roshn Saudi Pro League."

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The Saudi interest follows the end of Guardiola's ten-year spell at Manchester City, which ran from 2016 to 2026. It was the longest of his coaching career, and he led the club through the most successful period in its history.

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Guardiola arrived at Manchester City in the summer of 2016 and needed just two seasons to deliver his first English league title. His side collected 100 points in 2017-2018, something no team had ever managed in the competition's history.

The records kept coming. City retained the title the following season, and a string of domestic successes followed, culminating in four consecutive English league titles between 2021 and 2024. No team had done that before in the competition's history.

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The crowning moment came in 2022-2023, when a 1-0 win over Inter Milan in the final delivered the Champions League. That completed a historic treble, with Manchester City adding the European title to the English league and the FA Cup in a single season.

City were no one-off. Guardiola had already enjoyed huge success with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, and he ranks among the most decorated coaches in the history of modern football.

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It all started at Barcelona in 2008, when he replaced Dutchman Frank Rijkaard in charge of the first team. His first season was extraordinary: he led the side to a historic treble of La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League in 2008-2009.

Guardiola stayed until 2012, winning 14 trophies in four seasons, including three La Liga titles, two Champions League titles, two Copa del Rey titles and three Spanish Super Cups.

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After leaving Barcelona, he took a season away from coaching before returning with German club Bayern Munich in 2013. He spent three seasons there and won the Bundesliga in all three, along with two German Cups, the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

Europe proved elusive in Bavaria, though. For all his domestic success, he couldn't lead Bayern Munich to the Champions League title, falling in the semi-finals in each of his three seasons there.

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In all, Guardiola has won three Champions League titles: two with Barcelona, in 2009 and 2011, and one with Manchester City in 2023. That makes him one of the few coaches to have won the competition with more than one club.