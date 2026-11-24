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It is no longer just a rumour in the Saudi league transfer market. This time, it is the European press itself that has sounded the alarm over a threat to lure Europe's stars to the Middle East.

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A report in British newspaper "The Times" has got the whole of the Old Continent talking about a new Saudi plan that could redraw the map of world football. Europe is on high alert.

According to the newspaper, the idea of raising the maximum number of foreign players per Saudi team from 10 to 14 has gathered significant momentum in recent hours. If it goes through, it would be a genuine earthquake for the transfer market.

The British press has seized on the expected rule changes with unprecedented interest. Its view is that the Saudi Pro League is now chasing an entirely new phase of recruitment, with many clubs already at the maximum number of foreign players allowed under the current rules.

It all started in 2023, after the departure of a large number of stars led by Cristiano Ronaldo, when Saudi Arabia charged into the market for stars and signed big names who had come through European leagues. Today, the Saudis see a simple solution: open the door even wider.

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The current regulations tell their own story. The Saudi Arabian Football Federation allows a maximum of eight foreign players in the first team, with scope to add further players in the under-21 category. The proposed change would ease the planning burden on Saudi league clubs, who have brought in big names in recent years.

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That investment has also tempted prominent Spanish players such as Iñigo Martínez, Nacho Fernández and Óscar Rodríguez, who have become rising stars in the Middle East. Even so, the European press believes the Saudi football project hasn't stopped. It's evolving.

Spanish radio station "Cadena SER" pointed out that approving the new plan, which is still under review, would have an adverse effect on Europe's major leagues. Huge signings made possible by Saudi Arabia's vast wealth have already set a precedent, and that has become a wake-up call for Europe. The fear is losing more stars: not just the big names, but young players and emerging talents too.

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Reports from England say the aim is to bring in the new regulations by summer 2027. The European press considers that very close. It leaves European clubs in a race against time to find ways to protect their talent.

Some European newspapers warn of another, more serious consequence: a decline in the role of Saudi football itself. Foreign stars have already overshadowed the contribution of Saudi players on the pitch, and in squads of 25 with 14 signed from abroad, local players could be completely marginalised.

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The question the European press is asking now is not whether Saudi Arabia will implement the plan, but when. And how will Europe respond to this new threat? The next battle won't be fought on the pitch but in the transfer market. Europe knows full well that this time its rival has no financial limits.