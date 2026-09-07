The curtain came down yesterday, Sunday, on the summer transfer window in Saudi Arabia, amid significant activity on the final day of the mercato.
The newspaper "Okaz" reported that clubs announced a flurry of deals, reinforcing their ranks and swapping players between Roshn League sides and the various divisions, while also recruiting fresh foreign names. That took the tally on the closing day to 20 official transfers.
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The most notable moves on the final day were as follows:
Murad Khadri from Al-Wehda to Al-Shabab
Ricardo Matias from Al-Ahli to Al-Shabab
Abdullah Hawsawi from Al-Shabab to Al-Najma
Mamadou Sangare to Manchester City Under-21 from Al-Qadsiah
Wijnaldum to Al-Ittihad
Ibrahima Diaby from Cercle Brugge to Al-Ahli
Said Bataa from Al-Fateh to Al-Ahli
Fawaz Al-Sqoor from Al-Ittihad to Al-Khaleej
Fahad Al-Rashidi from Al-Taawoun to Al-Khaleej
Yago Souza from America Mineiro to Al-Fayha
Turki Al-Jaadi from Al-Taawoun to Al-Fayha
Ali Al-Hassan from Al-Nassr to Al-Fateh
Hossam Al-Sadeq from Ittihad Touarga to Al-Fateh
Faris Al-Ghamdi from Al-Ettifaq to Al-Taawoun
Ibrahim Mahnashi from Al-Qadsiah to Al-Taawoun
Nasser Al-Hulail from Al-Najma to Al-Taawoun
Ammar Al-Yahibi from Al-Qadsiah to Abha
Mateo Borel from Al-Ittihad to Abha
Pedro Henrique to Al-Ettifaq
Abdulelah Hawsawi from Al-Ittihad to Al-Ettifaq
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