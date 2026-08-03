Hervé Renard closes in on reviving his glory days with an African giant

The Ivory Coast national team look set to turn a new page under one of the most prominent coaches ever to shape African football. Frenchman Hervé Renard is now closing in on a return to lead "the Elephants", a move that has stirred considerable controversy given it comes just months after the achievements Emerse Faé secured with the team.

French newspaper "Le Parisien" revealed that Renard, 57, sits just a few steps away from a return to the Ivory Coast bench. The official announcement of his appointment could come within the next 48 hours.

Several national federations have shown interest in Renard in recent times, according to the report, but he has now emerged as the closest to taking charge of Ivory Coast. He would succeed Faé, whose contract with the Ivorian federation expired without any agreement over a renewal.

That decision not to renew Faé's contract came as a surprise, given the outstanding results he delivered.

Faé took over in the winter of 2024, succeeding Frenchman Jean-Louis Gasset, and led "the Elephants" to the Africa Cup of Nations 2024 title in a historic triumph. He carried that momentum into the 2026 World Cup, guiding the team to the round of 32.

Ivory Coast bowed out of the World Cup after a 2-1 defeat to Norway. Even so, reaching that stage marked the country's best participation in history.

All those successes counted for little. The Ivorian Football Federation, headed by Idriss Diallo, decided to change the technical staff as part of its preparations for the challenges ahead, foremost among them the Africa Cup of Nations 2027.

The federation, according to the French newspaper, sees Renard as the most suitable man to lead the coming stage. His vast experience in African football weighs heavily, as does his special relationship with the Ivorian fans, with whom he had previously created one of the most prominent milestones in the history of the national team.