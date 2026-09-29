The 38-year-old Spaniard's contract runs until 2028 and reportedly includes a clause that could open the door to those three elite clubs, all former sides of player Fabregas. According to the report, the fixed transfer fee is set at just a "symbolic" level.

In Catalonia, Fabregas is already said to be on the shortlist if the Hansi Flick era comes to an end. When the German head coach extended his contract until 2028, he indicated this spell could be his last stop in professional football. That makes Fabregas an obvious future option for Barcelona.

Europe's biggest clubs have shown interest in Fabregas before. In the summer of 2025, RB Leipzig and Champions League finalists Inter Milan both came knocking on the door of the then newly promoted side from Como.

Como president Mirwan Suwarso, though, publicly shut down any transfer talk at the time: "We were approached by several clubs, but our position remains the same: we want to continue to grow and work together. And that remains the case. This is the story," Suwarso said, according to the daily newspaper La Repubblica.

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Cesc Fabregas is writing a success story with Como 1907

Fabregas himself, who at the club from Lake Como is not only on the touchline but also holds shares, said at the time: "I started with this club because I was thinking about a long-term project. I do not want to end my career at a club where there is a project for one or two years and then everything is over. I truly believe in Como's long-term project, I came here as a player and I am very, very happy because here I can work the way I want."

Results have more than vindicated Fabregas so far. After finishing 10th in the first year after promotion, they snatched a remarkable fourth place at the last moment in the previous season, sealing qualification for the Champions League.

Little wonder Fabregas had plenty of admirers again last summer. Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen were among the clubs linked with him.