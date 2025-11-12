How to watch today’s Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Miami Heat will host the Cleveland Cavaliers to start the high-voltage NBA game on November 12, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Heat holds a slight offensive advantage, averaging 125.5 points per game compared to the Cavaliers’ 122.3. Miami dominates with 44.5 rebounds per game, whereas Cleveland records 43.5.

The Heat have 30.5 assists per game, surpassing the Cavaliers’ 27.7. However, Cleveland has an average of 5.2 blocks per game in contrast to Miami’s 3.7.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Date and tip-off time

The Miami Heat will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in an exciting NBA game on November 12, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Date November 12, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Kaseya Center Location Miami, Florida

How to watch Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Miami Heat team news

Norman Powell averages 24.5 points per game, shooting 93.8% from the free-throw line and 46.0% from the field.

Kel’el Ware is grabbing 8.8 rebounds per game with 6.3 on defense and 2.5 on offense.

Davion Mitchell is averaging 7.6 assists and 1.8 turnovers during 30.1 minutes per game.

Miami Heat injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Bam Adebayo Foot injury Out SG, Tyler Herro Ankle injury Out

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

Sam Merrill has an average of 14.6 points, 2.5 assists, and 1.8 rebounds per game while shooting 48.7% from the field.

Lonzo Ball provides 5.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and his shooting percentage is 30.8%.

Jarrett Allen has been averaging 15.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 58.6% from the field.

Cleveland Cavaliers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Max Strus Foot injury Out PF, Larry Nance Jr. Knee injury Out

Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers head-to-head record

The Cleveland Cavaliers have dominated the Miami Heat in their last five head-to-head encounters, winning four of them. The Cavaliers displayed their strength with a series of convincing victories in April 2025, including a big 138-83 blowout and another comfortable 124-87 triumph.

The Heat managed to bounce back just recently with a stunning 140-138 victory on November 11, 2025, demonstrating they can compete offensively when their scoring rhythm clicks.

The Cavaliers have generally been the more reliable and well-rounded team in this meeting, but Miami's most recent close victory indicates that if their offense continues to be strong, this game could be much tighter. Anticipate a fierce contest in which Miami's quick attack and Cleveland's control may both be vital to the result.

Date Results Nov 11, 2025 Heat 140-138 Cavaliers Apr 29, 2025 Cavaliers 138-83 Heat Apr 26, 2025 Cavaliers 124-87 Heat Apr 24, 2025 Cavaliers 121-112 Heat Apr 21, 2025 Cavaliers 121-100 Heat

More NBA news and coverage