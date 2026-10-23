Hearts coach: I resorted to this invention to stop Salah

Hearts manager Walter Franken has praised Ugandan winger Rogers Mato after a standout display at left-back against Mohamed Salah in his side's 2-0 defeat to Trabzonspor in the UEFA Europa Conference League. The Scottish side were missing a raft of key players.

Hearts flew to Turkey shorn of several first-team names in midfield and defence, days on from their 7-1 hammering by Celtic last Sunday.

Worse was to come before kick-off. Left-back Harry Milne picked up what is feared to be an anterior cruciate ligament tear in training at Papara Park on the eve of the game.

Franken sprang a surprise by handing Mato the left-back berth to cover for Milne. The Ugandan winger seized the moment, turning in a superb display that spared Hearts a heavy loss after the build-up had been laced with anxiety.

Salah put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute, then the former Liverpool man teed up Francolino for the second in the 58th.

Explaining his call to field Mato out of position, Franken told the BBC in Scotland: "Yes, I already spoke with him today, after Harry had to pull out of the match yesterday."

He added: "I spoke with Rogers today, and he was very clear during our conversation, as he said: no problem. I told him some of the details regarding his position, as well as the task of marking Salah."

"I knew he was capable of keeping up with the pace in this position, and I also know that Rogers, when he is fully focused, is very strong in one-on-one duels, especially as he is fundamentally an attacking player," he continued.

"So I am pleased to see that it went this way, because had Salah scored two or three goals, everyone would have said the decision was wrong and unsuccessful, but you have to trust certain players," he went on.

Franken added: "When you see some players performing in positions different from their original ones out of necessity, that is a positive thing. We had only one player available in midfield, with six players injured. And Jordi Altina also put in a superb performance in the midfield position, even though it is not his original position."

The boss concluded: "I am pleased to see these things happen, and to be able to put last week's result behind us and deliver a good collective performance."