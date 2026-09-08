Could Germany be about to lose the next great talent in Erblin Osmani? That is at least the indirect message from Dr Faruk Ajeti, ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo in Germany and Denmark, who posted a picture on his Instagram account showing the 43-year-old presenting the Bayern Munich midfielder with a Kosovan passport.

"It is a special honour that today I was able to hand over the passport of the Republic to our Bayern talent Erblin Osmani and announce great news for Kosovan football: Erblin will play for Kosovo!" the political scientist, who holds a doctorate, wrote in his post.

So far, neither the player nor his management are said to have commented on the post from last Friday, while Bild now report that a final decision on the 17-year-old's international future has not yet been made, despite his appearances for the DFB's Under-16 and Under-17 sides.

The upcoming international break could bring clarity on whether Osmani will represent his parents' homeland in future or stay loyal to the DFB after all. Either way, the German-Kosovan is widely tipped for a big future.

Last season, Bayern coach Vincent Kompany had already brought him into first-team training on a regular basis and even gave him his Bundesliga debut, with Osmani replacing Leon Goretzka in the 87th minute of the 4-0 win against Union Berlin on matchday 27.