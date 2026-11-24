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Two of Carlos Espí's former coaches have revealed the main qualities behind the striker's rise at Real Madrid, insisting that courage, self-belief and the ability to take his chances have been among his greatest strengths since he was a boy.

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Radio Marca's "La Tribu" programme brought in Javi Tur and Pasco Domingo, two of Espí's very first coaches, to discuss the young striker's early days and his current form for Los Blancos.

Carlos Espí's eye-catching emergence has been one of Jose Mourinho's biggest successes at Real Madrid at the start of the season. The striker has scored four decisive goals in just 81 minutes on the pitch.

Tur coached Espí for two seasons at pre-junior level with Tavernes, and he remembers a boy who showed real courage from his earliest years.

"He always had a ball with him, practically from birth," Tur said. "He was young, but he had a lot of courage and obvious strength, and he wasn't afraid of anything."

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The player's move to Real Madrid took his first coach by surprise. Tur praised the family for getting the deal done away from the spotlight.

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"Nobody knew anything. The family kept it completely secret, and it was a source of joy, because it's the best place he could possibly be," he added.

Tur also highlighted the striker's knack for seizing the opportunities he gets: "In every team he played for, he always exceeded what was expected of him."

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The day Espí saved his coach

Domingo, now head coach of Real Murcia's Under-19 side, recalled an episode from his time at Alzira. With his job hanging by a thread, he decided to promote Espí from the youth C team to the youth B team.

"I knew that if we lost the match, it would mean the end of my time at Alzira," Domingo said. "We decided to promote Carlos, and he scored several goals and saved both the team and the coaching staff. Every club started watching him."

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"That day, as Juanjo, Carlos's father, says, was when it all began," he added.

Domingo also praised the striker's mental strength and the way he copes with limited minutes, then sent a message to Real Madrid supporters.

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"Real Madrid fans haven't yet got to know 100% of Carlos," he said.

Can he play alongside Mbappe?

Domingo sees no reason why Espí and Kylian Mbappe can't line up together in Real Madrid's attack. In his view, the young striker's style suits a partnership with the French star.

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"I'd love to see Mbappe and Carlos in the starting line-up together. In my view, of course they can play together," he said.

He's confident the Portuguese coach will reward the youngster's performances with a start alongside Mbappe.

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He concluded: "When Carlos has been given chances, he has taken them. This opportunity has to come his way, and I'm sure Mourinho will give it to him."