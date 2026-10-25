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FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-REAL MADRIDAFP
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

"He was asleep": Mourinho unleashes his fury after the win over Barcelona

Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
J. Mourinho
Spain
Portugal

Fiery messages for the Portuguese

Jose Mourinho insists Real Madrid are chasing the Spanish league title, not just the satisfaction of beating Barcelona, after their 2-1 win in the Clasico at the Spotify Camp Nou cut the gap to their Catalan rivals to three points.

The head coach hailed his players for what he called the most complete display of his second spell at the Bernabeu, given the quality of the opposition. Madrid rode out Barcelona's pressure and kept their heads after the equaliser, before Kylian Mbappe settled it in the 87th minute.

"Real Madrid do not play to win at the Camp Nou, but play to win the title," the Portuguese said. He stressed the need to keep working and stay focused despite the significance of the result, warning that the victory would count for little if his side slip up in their next match.

Mourinho criticises the video technology

Praise for the main referee came with a sting. Mourinho took aim at VAR for failing to intervene when Joao Cancelo caught Yan Diomande, an incident he felt warranted a sending-off.

Next matches
BAR

BAR

LaLiga

31 Oct 2026

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ALA

SAN

SAN

LaLiga

01 Nov 2026

RMA

RMA

"The referee delivered a great match, but (VAR) was asleep in the 60th minute, and a red card should have been given for his challenge on Diomande," he said.

A bench that gives Real Madrid additional solutions

Leaving Eduardo Camavinga on the bench at kick-off was a deliberate call, Mourinho explained, with the Frenchman still a key man but every selection shaped by the demands of the game.

His introduction after the break gave Madrid more punch in exploiting space and launching counters, the very plan that carved out the winning goal.

Andriy Lunin also drew praise, deputising for Thibaut Courtois and handling his chance with calmness and confidence. Mourinho saluted Federico Valverde too, lauding the midfielder for playing on through injury.

He signed off by underlining the strength of the group and the unity of the dressing room, noting that Madrid will need every player ready with a run of away matches looming.

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