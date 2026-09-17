Jürgen Klopp has surprised everyone. Germany's new head coach adopted an innovative approach in naming his squad for the first camp of his tenure.

Two years had passed without a coaching role since he left Liverpool. In that time, Klopp worked as sporting director at Red Bull and served as a consultant across various fields, before taking charge of Germany as Julian Nagelsmann's successor.

All eyes were on his first press conference, and he didn't hold back, threatening to resign if he faced criticism he deemed too harsh.

According to "Foot Mercato", Klopp broke the mould by calling up two separate lists. The first comprises 24 players to face the Netherlands (24 September) and Greece (27 September) in the UEFA Nations League. The second comprises 21 players to face Serbia (1 October) and Greece again (4 October). The two lists will come together on 27 September.

His thinking is simple. He wants to give as many players as possible the chance to feature before putting the finishing touches to his selections.

Of those called up, 16 took part in the last World Cup, while another 16 could play their first international matches. Eleven of them will receive their first call-up to the German national team.

They include Said El Mala from Cologne, Noah Atubolu from Eintracht Frankfurt, and his club teammate Younes Ben Taleb, Mika Baur from Celtic, and four players from Freiburg: Max Rosenfelder, Philipp Treu, Yannik Engelhardt and Derry Scherhant.

Joshua Kimmich will lead the team. Marc-André ter Stegen returns after a 15-month absence.

Goalkeeper Finn Dahmen made both lists. The most notable absentees are Deniz Undav and Leroy Sané, with Oliver Baumann also missing out alongside the injured Leon Goretzka and the ill Angelo Stiller.

Germany's squad for the matches against the Netherlands and Greece:

Goalkeepers: Finn Dahmen (Augsburg), Alexander Nübel (Beşiktaş), Marc-André ter Stegen (Ajax Amsterdam).

In defence: Hennes Bernes (Augsburg), Yann Aurel Bisseck (Inter Milan), Nathaniel Brown (Bayern Munich), Max Rosenfelder (Freiburg), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich), Philipp Treu (Freiburg), Josha Vagnoman (Stuttgart).

Midfielders: Nadiem Amiri (Mainz), Bambis Kontii (TSG Hoffenheim), Yannik Engelhardt (Freiburg), Chris Führich (Stuttgart), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund), Kevin Schade (Brentford), Anton Stach (Leeds United).

Forwards: Younes Ben Taleb (Eintracht Frankfurt), Kai Havertz (Arsenal)

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Germany's second squad for the matches against Serbia and Greece:

Goalkeepers: Noah Atubolu (Eintracht Frankfurt), Finn Dahmen (Augsburg), Jonas Urbig (Bayern Munich).

In defence: Waldemar Anton (Borussia Dortmund), Ridle Baku (Leipzig), Finn Jeltsch (Stuttgart), Maximilian Mittelstädt (Stuttgart), David Raum (Leipzig), Malick Thiaw (Newcastle United).

Midfielders: Karim Adeyemi (Barcelona), Mika Baur (Celtic Glasgow), Tom Bischof (Bayern Munich), Said El Mala (Cologne), Brajan Gruda (Leipzig), Vitaly Janelt (Brentford), Felix Kiedl (Elversberg), Aleksandar Pavlović (Bayern Munich), Derry Scherhant (Freiburg), Florian Wirtz (Liverpool).

Attack: Jonathan Burkardt (Eintracht Frankfurt), Nick Woltemade (Juventus Turin).