Severe hip pain troubled the Bayern Munich coach during Saturday's Bundesliga match against RB Leipzig. He also had a viral infection. Kompany spent almost the entire match on the bench, leaving assistant coach Aaron Danks to handle nearly all the coaching from the touchline.

More details about the Belgian's health have emerged in the Bild newspaper. Kompany stayed at home on Monday and missed the closed-door training session. Danks stood in for him alongside fellow assistants Rene Maric, Floribert N'Galula and Daniel Fradley.

Doctors led by team internist Prof. Dr. Roland Schmidt examined Kompany on Monday. The club are taking the illness seriously after the 40-year-old was so weak around the Leipzig match. He gave the team talks in the dressing room, but is said to have lain down on a sofa at the Allianz Arena both at half-time and after the final whistle.

Bayern Munich: Why does Vincent Kompany have hip pain?

According to tz the hip problems are linked to the flu, which is causing problems with old scar tissue. Kompany visibly struggled to climb the stairs as he walked from the stadium corridors out onto the pitch at the Allianz Arena against Leipzig.

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After the match, Kompany skipped the customary round of interviews and sent the club's bosses, including Max Eberl, instead. "He's lying down in the coaches' dressing room right now," the board member for sport told Sky and stressed elsewhere: "He really isn't well." Joshua Kimmich, meanwhile, said he had no idea. "What's wrong with him? I didn't notice anything," he said, joking: "I think he doesn't fancy talking to you lot."

Eberl remained optimistic that Kompany would be back to full strength for the important Champions League match against Arsenal. "We firmly expect it not to be a problem for Wednesday." He admitted, however: "I can't say yet what role he'll play."

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Fit to face Arsenal? The latest on Vincent Kompany

According to the Bild newspaper's report, Bayern Munich officials remain confident, even a day before the meeting with last year's finalists, that Kompany can coach his team. He had already returned to Säbener Straße on Sunday for preparations, a positive sign.

Kompany also wants to lead the final training session on Tuesday. A final decision on whether he will be fit for the Arsenal match is likely at the 4pm press conference.







