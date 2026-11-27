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Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho brought his press conference ahead of the La Liga clash with Deportivo Alaves to a close with an amusing moment.

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Mourinho pointed to one of the journalists in the room and revealed he was his cousin, Pedro Mourinho, who works for CNN Portugal. Then came a sarcastic message about the treatment he receives in his home country.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Mourinho said with a laugh: "This person here is my cousin, and he is one of the best journalists in Portugal, but he has moved to a group that treats me very badly, and I can't talk to him."

He was joking, but the remarks carried plenty of meaning. The Portuguese coach knows exactly how much criticism and pressure he faces in his homeland.

His return to Benfica had raised huge expectations. Many expected him to change the team's direction immediately and pull off something close to a miracle.

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The results and performances didn't live up to those hopes. The criticism grew sharper, to the point where Portuguese pundits openly questioned Mourinho's abilities and his coaching career.

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During his most recent spell in Portugal, he had to listen to remarks such as: "He's grown old, his career is over and he doesn't understand anything."

Marca noted how sharply that criticism contrasts with the standing Mourinho still enjoys abroad, where his personality continues to inspire admiration and respect. At home, the weight of expectation and pressure appears to work against him, even though he is one of the most prominent coaches in the country's history.

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That's why introducing his cousin was more than an amusing family moment. Mourinho used it to deliver another critical message, this time with a smile, about the way he feels he is treated in his own country.

A special return

Mourinho returned to take charge of Real Madrid in summer 2026, a move that put his name back at the forefront of Spanish football. The club's hierarchy called on his experience once again to lead the first team, handing him a contract running until 30 June 2029.

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Real Madrid officially announced his appointment on 11 June 2026. It marks his second spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, following an earlier stint between 2010 and 2013 in which he left a clear mark on the club's history.

That first tenure featured a fierce rivalry with Pep Guardiola's Barcelona in one of the most thrilling periods in Spanish football history. Matches between the two sides became major tactical and media battles. Mourinho led Real Madrid to the La Liga title, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

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The board brought him back to restore the team's competitive character. They wanted a coach with an impressive record in major competitions, and one capable of managing dressing rooms featuring some of the biggest stars in world football.

Since taking charge, Mourinho has focused on building a more cohesive collective system. He places great importance on tactical discipline and defensive work, without neglecting the team's attacking qualities.