"He let the team down, and he disappointed me because we had planned with him," the Dutchman told The Athletic, criticising CR7's attitude during his time in charge of the Red Devils.

Ronaldo's attitude in training particularly angered ten Hag, who was in charge in Manchester between 2022 and 2024. "I often said: 'Ronnie, everyone wants to work for you to get you into the right position, but if you can't get yourself into the penalty area, you can't score a goal.' He wasn't capable of that. He didn't run either in or out of possession. The reason was that he hadn't prepared himself," he stressed.

For a player with a reputation for working hard and often putting in extra sessions after training, the criticism is striking. "Every top team has to accommodate its best player, but the best player has to work for the team. And United were not the top priority for some," ten Hag added.

Cristiano Ronaldo: Why was CR7's contract terminated?

Ronaldo eventually left Manchester United amid a dispute at the end of 2022, having become a world star at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2009.

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Before his departure, the Portuguese player had lost his regular starting place under ten Hag, then launched a broadside in an explosive interview. His contract was ultimately terminated early. Shortly afterwards, CR7 joined Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, where he remains under contract today (until summer 2027).

The Athletic also said it had put his former coach's harsh words to Ronaldo, but received no response. Before relations broke down, ten Hag coached the now 41-year-old for a total of four months. In all, Ronaldo scored 145 goals in 346 appearances for the historic English club.

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Dispute with Portugal: What punishment has Cristiano Ronaldo received?

Ronaldo also left the Portugal national team early during the last international break, after coach Jorge Jesus had, in his view, broken promises about playing time. On Monday, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) nevertheless handed him an extremely lenient punishment.

According to a statement from the federation's disciplinary council on Monday, the 41-year-old record international must pay just €255 for leaving the training camp early. Ronaldo also received a 30-day suspension, meaning he would already be available again for Portugal's next Nations League internationals against Denmark (14 November) and away to Wales (17 November).