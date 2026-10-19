'He is playing at half his capacity': Will the De Bruyne and Napoli story end in January?

Kevin De Bruyne's struggles at Napoli show no sign of ending. The Belgian missed a penalty in Saturday's defeat to Venezia, denying his side a draw and deepening the crisis as they slumped to a 1-0 loss.

His future at the club has become a genuine question, with calls growing to resolve his situation in a way that protects Napoli's interests.

Massimo Ugolini, a journalist for Sky Sport Italia, questioned whether the Belgian is truly committed to his time in Naples, arguing that his situation needs clarifying fast, even if that means a decision as early as January.

Writing on Sky Sport Insider, as reported by Il Napolista, Ugolini said: "Beyond the missed penalty, De Bruyne does not look like someone who feels he made the right decision in coming to Napoli."

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He added: "This is something that must be clarified quickly, even in January, with everyone, above all the Belgian player, taking responsibility for a decision that protects the club's interests. There is no point in keeping a player of his value when he is giving half his energy."

De Bruyne came off the bench in Saturday's defeat to Venezia and saw his penalty saved by goalkeeper Filip Stankovic. It came days after he clashed with manager Massimiliano Allegri during the 3-1 Champions League loss to Villarreal last week.

Ugolini did not pin Napoli's problems on the Belgian alone. He listed a string of other factors, including "almost non-existent summer signings, an exhausted squad, a string of injuries, widespread discontent among players whose contracts are nearing their end, and sometimes unconvincing choices from the manager," according to Football Italia.

The position of club president Aurelio De Laurentiis also drew his attention. "The president's silence has not yet caused a stir," he said. "Perhaps that is a sign that they do not want to repeat the mistakes of three years ago." Napoli burned through three managers during the 2023-2024 season, finishing tenth despite starting it as reigning Serie A champions.

Two big tests now loom. Napoli host Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday before welcoming Roma on Saturday, with questions mounting over the side's form and Allegri's future.